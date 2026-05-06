A former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Maharazu Ismaila Tsiga, has called on the current leadership to sustain the scheme’s achievements in promoting national unity and development. Tsiga made the appeal while receiving the incumbent Director-General, Olakunle Nafiu, during a courtesy visit at his residence in Kaduna, as…...

A former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Maharazu Ismaila Tsiga, has called on the current leadership to sustain the scheme’s achievements in promoting national unity and development.

Tsiga made the appeal while receiving the incumbent Director-General, Olakunle Nafiu, during a courtesy visit at his residence in Kaduna, as the scheme prepares to mark its 53rd anniversary.

The retired brigadier general commended both staff and corps members for their contributions to the success of the scheme over the years, describing them as central to maintaining national cohesion and driving development across the country.

He urged the current management to prioritise the welfare of corps members, noting that improved support would boost morale and enhance service delivery during their national assignments.

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Reflecting on his tenure between 2009 and 2011, Tsiga highlighted the introduction of the “War Against Poverty” programme, which provided corps members with grants of N250,000 to establish small-scale businesses and promote self-reliance after service.

In his remarks, Nafiu praised his predecessor for his contributions to the growth of the scheme, stating that the visit formed part of efforts to engage past leaders and benefit from their experience.

He disclosed that the NYSC is expanding its Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme to address graduate unemployment, adding that new partnerships are providing corps members with training, funding and other forms of support.

However, Nafiu identified the rising number of graduates eligible for national service as a major challenge, attributing it to the increase in corps-producing institutions.

He said the government has consequently raised the mobilisation target for 2026 to 450,000 participants.

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The NYSC leadership reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening the scheme’s role in national development despite the growing pressures.