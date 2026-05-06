The Coroner Court Sitting at the J.I.C. Taylor Courthouse, Lagos island on Tuesday suspended hearing in the inquest into the death of ‎21-month-old, Master Nkanu Adichie-Esege, son of renowned author Chimamanda Adichie, and Dr. Ivara Esege, until further directive from the Chief Coroner, Justice Mojisola Dada. ‎ ‎Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji,…...

The Coroner Court Sitting at the J.I.C. Taylor Courthouse, Lagos island on Tuesday suspended hearing in the inquest into the death of ‎21-month-old, Master Nkanu Adichie-Esege, son of renowned author Chimamanda Adichie, and Dr. Ivara Esege, until further directive from the Chief Coroner, Justice Mojisola Dada.



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‎Magistrate Atinuke Adetunji, suspended the proceedings after receiving information that the Attorney General of Lagos State, Lawal Pedro (SAN) wanted Tuesday’s proceedings to be suspended until after his meeting with parties in the matter.

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‎When the matter came up for hearing on Tuesday, a counsel, Adebola Araba from the office of Attorney General, said he had been directed to inform the court that a meeting between the AG of Lagos State and all counsel in the matter has been fixed for May 12, 2026.

He then asked the court to suspend the hearing and fix a hearing date after the meeting with the AG,” Araba said.

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‎Counsel to the parents of the deceased, Adeyinka Aderemi (SAN), confirmed that he received a letter dated April 23,2026, signed by one Olamide Ibrahim from the AG’s office and the meeting was fixed for 2pm today.

But, he added that it was on Monday night that they were informed that it has been changed till May 12, 2026, believing that the hearing will go on today.

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‎Mr Aderemi went on to say that the father of the deceased was present in court for the hearing and had filed his statement on oath, adding that the letter from the AG had truncated the scheduled hearing.

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‎” confirm that a letter, dated April 23, 2026, signed by one Olamide Ibrahim from the AG’s office was served on us. However the meeting was fixed for today by 2pm, however it was last night that it was changed till May 12, 2026, believing that the hearing will go on today, and thereafter go for the meeting by 2pm, and the parents are not going to be around because they are leaving by Friday.”

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‎All the other counsel concerned also confirmed receiving letters from the Office of the Attorney General calling for a meeting initially fixed for Tuesday by 2pm, but later moved to May 12.

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‎Counsel for Atlantis Hospital, Abiodun Layanu SAN, confirmed receiving two letters from the AG’s office one dated April 23 and May 4, 2026.

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‎He added that they will take the directive of the court.

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‎The counsel to Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, Prof Taiwo Osiptan (SAN), also confirmed receiving both letters dated April 23 and May 4, 2026, from the office of the AG.

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‎Magistrate Adetunji then queried why the AG’s office gave a letter to parties without informing the court.

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‎The state counsel then informed the court that he was not aware of the letter, and that he was just instructed to inform the court about the meeting.

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‎In her ruling, Magistrate Adetunji expressed displeasure that the AG took such steps without informing the court, and adjourned proceedings pending further directives from the Chief Coroner.

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‎”I find it very appalling that the Attorney General of Lagos State Mr Lawal Pedro SAN, will take such steps without informing the court.

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‎”The court is not under the ministry of justice. The AG, does not have the power under the separation of powers to direct the court.

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‎”I will report to the Chief Coroner to get other directive. I will not assign any date for the adjournment until I get directives from the Chief Coroner,” she said.

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But, Reacting In a statement, the ‎Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN, denies his office influenced the suspension of proceedings in the coroner’s inquest.

Mr Pedro clarified that the Ministry of Justice neither directed nor requested the Coroner to halt proceedings, stressing that such decisions fall strictly within the Coroner’s discretion.

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He said the intervention of his office had been misconstrued, explaining that the invitation extended to counsel representing parties in the matter was intended to seek the cooperation of counsel and other stakeholders to ensure that the inquest proceeds expeditiously without unnecessary delays.

Mr Pedro noted that the move was informed by recent experiences including the prolonged coroner’s inquest into the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, which, he said, underscored the need for a more efficient framework in handling such proceedings.

He added that the proposed engagement was never designed to interfere with or truncate the judicial process but rather to enhance coordination and ensure timely resolution in the interest of justice and affected families.

‎The Chief Coroner, Justice Dada had ordered the inquest, which started on Feb. 25, 2026, following an application by the Ministry of Justice and other interested parties, for an inquest to be conducted to ascertain the cause of death of Master Nkanu.

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‎He died on January 6, 2026 under questionable circumstances at Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, Lagos, having been referred from Atlantis Pediatric Hospital, for urgent medical procedures.