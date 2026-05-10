Kylian Mbappé has been left out of Real Madrid’s squad for the El Clásico clash against FC Barcelona after the club disclosed that the striker did not feel well during the final phase of Saturday’s training session. The development was disclosed in a Sunday statement posted by popular sports journalist…...

Kylian Mbappé has been left out of Real Madrid’s squad for the El Clásico clash against FC Barcelona after the club disclosed that the striker did not feel well during the final phase of Saturday’s training session.

The development was disclosed in a Sunday statement posted by popular sports journalist Fabrizio Romano on his official Instagram page.

He wrote, “Kylian Mbappé will NOT feature in El Clásico today, as he did NOT feel well in the final phase of Saturday training and went back to the locker room – again, problems in his left leg.”

A check by TVC News on Sunday showed that Real Madrid posted the squad list on its official website, with Vinícius Júnior, Gonzalo García, Brahim Díaz, and Franco Mastantuono expected to lead the attack.

Real Madrid Squad:

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Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, and Sergio Mestre.

Defenders: David Alaba, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raúl Asencio, Álvaro Carreras, Fran García, Antonio Rüdiger, Dean Huijsen, and David Jiménez.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Thiago, Cestero and Palacios.

Forwards: Vinícius Júnior, Gonzalo García, Brahim Díaz and Franco Mastantuono.

FC Barcelona are expected to clinch the LaLiga title with either a win or a draw against Real Madrid at Camp Nou.

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With Lamine Yamal ruled out through injury, Hansi Flick is expected to deploy Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, and Marcus Rashford in attack for FC Barcelona.

FC Barcelona Squad:

João Cancelo, Alejandro Balde, Ronald Araújo, Pau Cubarsí, Gavi, Ferran Torres, Pedri, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Joan Garcia, Marcus Rashford, Fermín, M. Casadó, Gerard Martin, Roony, Dani Olmo, Frenkie de Jong, Bernal, Jules Koundé, Eric, Wojciech Szczęsny, Eder Aller and Xavi Espart.