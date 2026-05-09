FIFA has confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will begin with three separate opening ceremonies across the tournament’s host nations, Mexico, United States and Canada, featuring an array of international music stars. According to FIFA, the celebrations will showcase music, culture and football in each host country ahead of…...

FIFA has confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will begin with three separate opening ceremonies across the tournament’s host nations, Mexico, United States and Canada, featuring an array of international music stars.

According to FIFA, the celebrations will showcase music, culture and football in each host country ahead of their respective opening matches.

The first ceremony will take place on June 11 at the Mexico City Stadium, formerly known as Azteca Stadium, before the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa.

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Artists lined up for the Mexico ceremony include J Balvin, Maná, Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Lila Downs, Tyla and Los Ángeles Azules.

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FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the ceremonies as a reflection of the tournament’s global spirit.

“The world will share this moment and that’s how this tournament will begin,” Infantino said.

“Starting with Mexico City and continuing the next days with Toronto and Los Angeles, these ceremonies will bring together music, culture and football in a way that reflects both the individuality of each nation and the unity that defines this tournament,” he added.

Canada’s opening match against Bosnia and Herzegovina will take place on June 12 in Toronto, with performers including Alanis Morissette, Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi and Elyanna expected to feature.

Organisers said the Canadian ceremony would take fans on “a journey across Canada” while reflecting the country’s diversity and culture from coast to coast.

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Later the same day, the United States will begin their campaign against Paraguay in Los Angeles with another elaborate opening show.

American pop star Katy Perry will headline the event alongside Future, Lisa of Blackpink, Anitta and Tyla.

Infantino said the Los Angeles ceremony would reflect the scale and diversity of the tournament.

“This opening ceremony in Los Angeles represents the extraordinary scale of what the FIFA World Cup 2026 will become,” he said.

“The lineup of artists reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and the vibrancy of its many diasporas, highlighting the nation’s rich influence on music, entertainment and pop culture, while showcasing the power of music to bring people together across the country.”

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FIFA also confirmed that other performers expected during the tournament’s opening festivities include Danny Ocean and Sanjoy.

Organisers encouraged supporters to arrive early at venues, noting that fans would have “an active role to play” during the celebrations.

“Across time zones and borders, the celebrations are united by one central idea: a shared heartbeat,” FIFA stated.