The Nigeria Customs Service has paraded one of its officers following a viral video alleging extortion of a motorist along the Lagos–Benin Expressway. The incident, captured in a three-minute video that has since spread widely on social media, reportedly showed a motorist using Meta smart glasses to record Customs officers…...

The Nigeria Customs Service has paraded one of its officers following a viral video alleging extortion of a motorist along the Lagos–Benin Expressway.

The incident, captured in a three-minute video that has since spread widely on social media, reportedly showed a motorist using Meta smart glasses to record Customs officers who stopped him on the highway.

In the footage, the driver alleged that although his vehicle documents were valid, the officers insisted he would not be allowed to continue his journey unless he paid N200,000 via bank transfer, claiming it was for alleged duty shortfalls.

Following public outcry, the Nigeria Customs Service immediately initiated disciplinary action, insisting it maintains a zero-tolerance stance on misconduct.

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Speaking on the development, CSC Hussaini Abdullahi, who represented the Comptroller, FOU ‘A’, said: “the service wishes to rate it that officer found capable of violating ethical standards will be subjected to appropriate sanction without compromise on behalf of the controller,” he said.

He further explained the next line of action, adding: “Federal Operations Unit zone a controller, gi Aliu Akia by hand over the officer to the head of customs police unit in Zone A for further investigation and other necessary action.”

Taking custody of the officer, Assistant Comptroller Funere William Ebi, Assistant Provost Marshal, said: “The custom police unit in line with the directive and the mandate of the unit thorough investigation will be carried on thank you.”