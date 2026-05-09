Air Peace has temporarily suspended one of its scheduled Lagos–London Gatwick flights after a routine technical inspection detected a fault on the aircraft moments before departure. The airline disclosed on Saturday that the issue was discovered after passengers had already boarded the plane, forcing the carrier to withdraw the aircraft…...

Air Peace has temporarily suspended one of its scheduled Lagos–London Gatwick flights after a routine technical inspection detected a fault on the aircraft moments before departure.

The airline disclosed on Saturday that the issue was discovered after passengers had already boarded the plane, forcing the carrier to withdraw the aircraft from operation in line with safety protocols.

“Following the completion of passenger boarding, a routine post-boarding technical check identified a minor aircraft fault that required immediate attention,” the airline said in a statement shared on its official X handle.

According to the airline, all passengers were safely disembarked while engineers commenced work on the affected aircraft.

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Air Peace maintained that passenger safety remained its overriding priority, stressing that suspending the flight was the most responsible course of action despite the disruption to travel plans.

“At Air Peace, the safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew will always take precedence over operational schedules,” the statement read.

“While we understand the inconvenience this situation may have caused, taking swift preventive action was the responsible and necessary decision,” it added.

The airline said affected travellers were promptly informed about the development and provided with hotel accommodation as well as other support services pending the rescheduled flight.

To ease the disruption, the carrier announced plans to deploy a replacement aircraft from London to operate the delayed service.

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“To minimise further disruption, a replacement aircraft from London will be dispatched and passengers are scheduled to depart this morning,” the airline stated.

Air Peace also expressed appreciation to passengers for their patience and cooperation during the delay, assuring customers of its continued commitment to safe and reliable flight operations.

“We deeply appreciate the patience, understanding, and cooperation shown by our passengers during this period. Their trust remains incredibly important to us,” the statement added.