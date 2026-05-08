The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has criticised the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) over the missing manifesto document on its official website. Onanuga, in a statement posted on his official X handle on Friday, said the party has yet to present a clear vision…...

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has criticised the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) over the missing manifesto document on its official website.

Onanuga, in a statement posted on his official X handle on Friday, said the party has yet to present a clear vision or manifesto for Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Onanuga claimed he had twice searched the party’s website out of curiosity to review its manifesto and governance plans.

However, TVC News Online, at exactly 10:24 pm on Friday, verified Onanuga’s claim via the NDC official website and found that the document was indeed missing, despite directives instructing visitors to click the category to view or download it.

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Onanuga said despite receiving decamping members from the African Democratic Party (ADC), including former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi and former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, ADC had no accessible manifesto on its website.

He wrote, “Out of sheer curiosity, I have twice in the last few days googled the website of the Nigeria Democratic Party (NDC), the party that the political wanderer Peter Obi and his ally, Rabiu Kwankwaso, sought shelter in after abandoning the ADC midstream.

“I was interested in the party’s manifesto and whether it has enunciated a markedly different vision for the governance of Nigeria, one better than President Tinubu’s and the APC’s Renewed Hope Agenda.”

He added, “I was disappointed. Even though the site invited visitors to click on its manifesto to read it, the result was negative. “No document found” was the response I got each time I tried to download the manifesto.”

Onanuga argued that despite the party’s ideological battle ahead of the 2027 general election, the party has not uploaded a manifesto since it was court-registered in February.

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He said, “The party whose national leader, Senator Seriake Dickson, said would wage an ideological battle in the 2027 poll has not uploaded any manifesto since it was court-registered in February. What it flaunts are six policy nuggets that it characterised as pillars.”

“However, the nuggets don’t read like pillars. They sound more like the platitudes the party’s newest catch, Peter Obi, has bombarded the nation with in the last six years.”

“Senator Dickson, I look forward to your vision and mission for Nigeria, as your party appears to be the camp for the politically displaced and desperate,” he concluded.