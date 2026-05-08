A prosecution witness, PW15 Ramalan Abdullahi, on Friday in the ongoing fraud trial of former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, told the Federal High Court in Abuja how a property at No. 35 Danube Street, Maitama, Abuja, was allegedly purchased for the naira equivalent of ₦950 million, paid in United…...

A prosecution witness, PW15 Ramalan Abdullahi, on Friday in the ongoing fraud trial of former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, told the Federal High Court in Abuja how a property at No. 35 Danube Street, Maitama, Abuja, was allegedly purchased for the naira equivalent of ₦950 million, paid in United States dollars.

The development was disclosed in a Friday statement posted on X by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to the statement, Abdullahi, a legal practitioner with the Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA, testified before Justice Maryanne Anineh.

The anti-graft agency is prosecuting Bello alongside Umar Shuaibu Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu on a 16-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust and money laundering to the tune of N110.4 billion.

Led in evidence by prosecution counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, the witness told the court that sometime in January 2022, a friend informed him about the property and requested that he conduct due diligence on it.

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“I picked a call from my friend who informed me that some agents introduced him to this property to sell and that I can conduct due diligence on it”, he said.

When asked whom he interfaced with as the buyer of the property, the witness said, “Ali Bello through Shehu Bello. The payment for the property was in Naira. Paid in dollars equivalent to 950 million naira.”

Abdullahi further told the court that he prepared and handed over the necessary title documents to Ali Bello.

“I was given the name White Tree Nigerian Limited as the assignee. I prepared the deed of assignment between Palchi Ventures Nigeria Plc and White Tree Nigeria Limited as the assignee for the deed of assignment. And the power of attorney was given to the same party,” he said.

According to him, the instruction to use White Tree Nigeria Limited came from Ali Bello.

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“The person who gave me the name of White Tree Limited was Ali Bello,” he said.

Speaking further on the mode of payment for the property, the witness said the entire sum was paid in dollars.

During cross-examination by counsel to the first and second defendants, Abdullahi Yahaya, SAN, the witness confirmed that he had previously testified before the Federal High Court.

Asked whether he received instructions to work for a particular person, he replied: “Yes. I received the instruction from Shehu Bello.”

Under cross-examination by counsel to the third defendant, Z. E. Abbas, the witness stated that he never met Abdulsalami Hudu.

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Earlier in the proceedings, Pinheiro informed the court that the matter had previously been adjourned for ruling on pending applications and, if time permitted, continuation of the trial.

He further disclosed that the prosecution had served the third defendant’s counsel with an application seeking suspension and stay of proceedings.

Responding, Abbas told the court that the application was not ripe for hearing, noting that it was served on him around 4 pm on Thursday, and requested an adjournment till Tuesday.

Pinheiro, however, opposed the request, arguing that the application by the third defendant was similar to that earlier filed by the first and second defendants.

“The third defendant is arguing the same thing. Same prayers. If my application is granted, it will affect their application too because it’s the same prayers. It will save time,” he said.

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Abbas disagreed, insisting that their applications were different.

Justice Anineh subsequently ruled that the third defendant could move his application to the next adjourned date.

Thereafter, Pinheiro informed the court that the prosecution wished to withdraw an application dated May 6, 2026.

“My lord, the application I wish to withdraw is dated 6th of May, 2026. We have already argued it,” he said.

With no objection from defence counsel, Justice Anineh granted the application for withdrawal.