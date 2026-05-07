An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) suspected to be planted by armed bandits along Bagega – Anka road, in Anka local government area of Zamfara state has killed six persons and six others sustained various degrees of injuries TVC NEWS reports that the IED detonated on Thursday at about 9 am…...

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) suspected to be planted by armed bandits along Bagega – Anka road, in Anka local government area of Zamfara state has killed six persons and six others sustained various degrees of injuries

TVC NEWS reports that the IED detonated on Thursday at about 9 am and affected a commercial vehicle conveying passengers

The affected vehicle according to a source who pleaded annonimity says the commercial vehicle was damaged beyond recognition and the incident has caused heavy drid lock on the Bagega to Anka road for saveral hours

ADVERTISEMENT

Anka Local government is located within Zamfara West Senatorial Zone and is one of the Local government area with large quatity of Solid Minerals deposit in Zamfara state

Police in Zamfara through its public relations officer, DSP Yazid Abubakar Confirmed the incident via telephone calls

ADVERTISEMENT

DSP Yazid said Six persons were confirmed dead and six others were critically injured and are currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed Hospital

He further adds that normalcy has returned to the area following deployment of additional security personnel and efforts are underway to Avert the re-occurrence of such incident.