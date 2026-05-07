Tension has erupted within the Real Madrid dressing room following a heated altercation involving Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni, raising further concerns over unrest within the squad. There has been speculation of friction within the Real Madrid squad in recent weeks, with the two players reportedly involved in a disagreement…...

Tension has erupted within the Real Madrid dressing room following a heated altercation involving Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni, raising further concerns over unrest within the squad.

There has been speculation of friction within the Real Madrid squad in recent weeks, with the two players reportedly involved in a disagreement on Wednesday.

Sources told ESPN that midfielder Valverde was taken to the hospital after getting into a fight with teammate Tchouaméni after training on Thursday, just three days before El Clásico against Barcelona.

Marca reported that the two midfielders had already been involved in an altercation during Wednesday’s training session.

Valverde, according to a source, required stitches after sustaining a cut during the scrap with Tchouaméni.

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The source said that the “fight broke out at the end of training, following a practice match with some heavy challenges.

“Tchouaméni went to the changing room, and Valverde then entered, looking very tense. That’s where they got into a fight.”

Marca also reported that Valverde kicked Tchouaméni during training, then they insulted each other, and Tchouaméni went for Valverde and hit him badly.

The source told Marca that the tension between them started when Xabi Alonso was still at the club.

ESPN has gotten in touch with Valverde’s entourage to hear his version of events, but they have declined to comment.

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The altercation comes as a petition demanding the removal of Kylian Mbappé from Real Madrid has surpassed 28 million signatures within 48 hours, amid backlash over his recent trip to Sardinia while recovering from a hamstring injury.

According to the BBC, Mbappé’s growing frustration with Real Madrid fans highlights growing discontent among supporters.

TVC News reported on Wednesday that the striker’s entourage released a statement addressing recent criticism after the petition surpassed 11 million signatures within 24 hours.

The statement said that the criticism of Kylian Mbappé stems from the over-interpretation of elements related to a recovery period strictly supervised by the club.

Mbappé’s entourage said, “Some of the criticism is based on an over-interpretation of elements related to a recovery period strictly supervised by the club, which does not correspond to the reality of Kylian’s commitment and work on a daily basis for the team.”