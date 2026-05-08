The Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, has received the Labour Party’s free nomination form from the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in Abuja. The development was disclosed in a Friday statement signed by Ken Eluma Asogwa, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party. According to…...

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, has received the Labour Party’s free nomination form from the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party in Abuja.

The development was disclosed in a Friday statement signed by Ken Eluma Asogwa, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party.

According to the statement, the party’s National Chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman, led other members of the NWC to the Abia State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, where the brief presentation ceremony took place.

Senator Usman commended Governor Otti for serving as the “poster boy” of the Labour Party and for faithfully implementing the party’s ideals of “Equal Opportunities and Social Justice” in the governance of Abia State.

She stated that the nomination forms were presented to him free of charge in recognition of his outstanding performance in office and as an encouragement for him to continue delivering quality governance to the people of the state.

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In his remarks, the party’s National Secretary, Hon. Obioma Iheanacho, thanked Governor Otti for his steadfast faith in and commitment to the Labour Party, “even at a time when the party was faced with internal challenges and many others had abandoned it for different political platforms.”

He praised the governor’s consistency, both in politics and governance.

Governor Otti thanked the party’s NWC for the honour, assuring them that he did not take the gesture lightly.

He pledged not to disappoint the party and promised to continue supporting it in every possible way.

The governor also commended Senator Nenadi Usman for her leadership in steering the party out of the protracted crisis that had hitherto plagued it.

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The statement reads, “He further expressed confidence that the coast was now clear for the Labour Party to proceed into the next general elections, as all legal impediments that confronted the party had been effectively and exhaustively resolved, with no subsisting litigation anywhere against the party.”

Senator Usman was accompanied by the party’s National Secretary, Hon. Obioma Iheanacho; National Organising Secretary, Mrs Oluchi Oparah; National Woman Leader, Hilda Dokubo; and the National Publicity Secretary, Ken Asogwa.

Also present at the ceremony were the immediate past National Secretary of the party, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, who equally received his free nomination form from the NWC; Hon. Ginger Onwusibe, caucus leader of Abia State members in the House of Representatives, who led other federal lawmakers from the state; and members of the Abia State Executive Council.