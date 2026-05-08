The Borno State Police Command mourn the death of a police inspector, Abdulkadir Garba, popularly known as “Buratai,” who lost his life to a thunder strike while on duty in Maiduguri, the state capital. The development was disclosed in a Friday tribute signed by the command’s spokesperson, ASP Nahum Daso.…...

The Borno State Police Command mourn the death of a police inspector, Abdulkadir Garba, popularly known as “Buratai,” who lost his life to a thunder strike while on duty in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The development was disclosed in a Friday tribute signed by the command’s spokesperson, ASP Nahum Daso.

According to the statement, Daso disclosed that the officer was struck on Wednesday alongside his senior colleague, ASP Wazani Adamu, who survived the incident.

The statement revealed that both officers had attempted to seek shelter before the rain started, but were caught by lightning before reaching their destination.

Daso explained that while Adamu survived, Garba was directly impacted and sustained partial burns on his body.

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The statement read, “Rain often comes with its own blessings, but this one arrived with a heartbreaking streak of tragedy.

“It was on a quiet Wednesday, 7th May, 2026, at about 2:19 p.m., when Inspector Abdulkadir Garba, popularly known as ‘Buratai,’ a police officer widely respected for his dedication, commitment, and passion for duty, was carrying out his routine responsibility of coordinating vehicle parking opposite the Borno State Police Command headquarters alongside his senior colleague, ASP Wazani Adamu.

“As strong winds began to gather, both officers reportedly attempted to seek shelter before the rain started. But in a sudden and devastating moment, a loud thunderclap echoed through the atmosphere, followed instantly by a powerful lightning strike that hit both officers while they were still on duty,” he said.

The statement added, “While ASP Wazani Adamu survived in what may be described as a miracle, unfortunately, Inspector Abdulkadir Garba, who was directly impacted, sadly lost his life with partial burns on his body.”