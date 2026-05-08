The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has corrected the official appellation of President Bola Tinubu following recurring errors by some organisations and media outlets. This correction is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the SGF, Yomi Odunuga.…...

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has corrected the official appellation of President Bola Tinubu following recurring errors by some organisations and media outlets.

This correction is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the SGF, Yomi Odunuga.

According to the statement, Odunuga explained that the clarification was personally signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, following an error recorded on a national daily on Wednesday, May 7, 2026.

Akume urges the public and media organisations to verify official titles before publication to avoid what he described as embarrassing and avoidable errors.

“For the record, the correct and official appellation is: ‘His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria’,” he stated.

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He advised that verification could be made through the OSGF’s official communication channels, including Facebook- @OfficeoftheSGF, Instagram- OfficialOSGFNG, X -OfficialOSGF, Email- info@osgf.gov.ng.

Odunuga explained that Akume had noted that such lapses could be avoided through proper verification from appropriate official sources.