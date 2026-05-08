Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has officially resumed her duty as the Minister of Foreign Affairs on Friday, following her elevation by President Bola Tinubu. Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who previously served as Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was elevated following the resignation of Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, who resigned to pursue his gubernatorial…...

Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu has officially resumed her duty as the Minister of Foreign Affairs on Friday, following her elevation by President Bola Tinubu.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu, who previously served as Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was elevated following the resignation of Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, who resigned to pursue his gubernatorial ambition in Bauchi State.

According to a Friday statement signed by Kimiebi Ebienfa, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Minister was hosted to a warm reception on arrival by Senior Directors in the Ministry.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu’s reception was led by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed, and the Directors-General of Agencies under the Ministry, including the Department of Technical Cooperation in Africa, the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, the Technical Aid Corps and the Foreign Service Academy.

In his welcome remarks, the Permanent Secretary congratulated Odumegwu-Ojukwu on her appointment by President Tinubu, describing her elevation as a reflection of her dedication, professionalism, and exceptional service to Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives.

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Ahmed noted that the Minister has demonstrated remarkable leadership and commitment during her tenure as Honourable Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and expressed confidence in her ability to further strengthen Nigeria’s diplomatic engagements and international partnerships.

The Permanent Secretary assured the Minister of the loyalty, cooperation, and full support of the staff of the Ministry in advancing the foreign policy priorities of the Federal Government, including the promotion of Nigeria’s national interests, enhancement of bilateral and multilateral relations, protection of Nigerians abroad, attraction of foreign investment, and promotion of peace, security, and development.

The statement reads, “Goodwill messages were delivered by representatives of agencies under the Ministry, including the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA), the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), and the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), as well as the Permanent Representative of Nigeria to ECOWAS, Amb. Olawale Emmanuel Awe, all of whom pledged their support and collaboration towards the success of the Honourable Minister’s tenure.”

In her remarks, Odumegwu-Ojukwu expressed appreciation for the warm reception accorded her and reaffirmed her commitment to sustaining and consolidating the achievements of the Ministry under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Minister reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to the implementation of Nigeria’s 4D Foreign Policy agenda, anchored on Democracy, Development, Diaspora, and Demography, while emphasising citizen diplomacy and strategic autonomy as central pillars of Nigeria’s international engagement.

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She further stressed the importance of professionalism, institutional efficiency, innovation, and unity of purpose in addressing contemporary global challenges and advancing Nigeria’s strategic interests on the regional, continental, and global stages.

Ambassador Odumegwu-Ojukwu also commended the dedication and sacrifices of officers and staff of the Ministry and reaffirmed her commitment to staff welfare and effective service delivery.

“The Honourable Minister concluded by pledging to work closely with the Permanent Secretary, management, staff, and agencies under the Ministry to ensure the effective implementation of Nigeria’s foreign policy objectives and the protection of the welfare of Nigerians abroad,” the statement concluded.