The Director General of BTO For PBAT 27 has called on Nigerians, particularly youths and supporters across the country, to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of future elections. According to the DG, the PVC remains the most powerful tool for citizens to actively participate in the democratic process…...

The Director General of BTO For PBAT 27 has called on Nigerians, particularly youths and supporters across the country, to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of future elections.

According to the DG, the PVC remains the most powerful tool for citizens to actively participate in the democratic process and shape the future of the nation through their votes. He stressed that increased voter registration and turnout are critical to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy and ensuring that the will of the people is reflected in leadership choices.

The DG also highlighted the ongoing mobilisation efforts in support of President Bola Tinubu, noting that the BTO For PBAT 27 structure is committed to grassroots engagement, voter education, and inclusive participation across all regions of the country.

He urged supporters to remain law-abiding, peaceful, and work assiduously for the Reelection of President Tinubu who he described as a performer.

In addition, he commended the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his continued support and contributions to national development, particularly in strengthening internal security and governance systems.

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The DG noted that such efforts are vital in creating a stable environment where democratic processes can thrive.

He also acknowledged his unflinching support to the relection of President Tinibu through adequate backing of BTO4PBAT

He further encouraged eligible Nigerians to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise, emphasizing that civic responsibility begins with getting registered and staying informed.

“Your PVC is your voice. It is your power to decide the future,” he stated, urging citizens to remain committed to responsible and active political participation.