Paris Saint-Germain are providing free travel and match tickets to staff members for the UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal FC in Budapest. The gesture continues a recent tradition by the French club of rewarding employees during major European campaigns. Last summer, around 500 staff members were taken to the…...

Paris Saint-Germain are providing free travel and match tickets to staff members for the UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal FC in Budapest.

The gesture continues a recent tradition by the French club of rewarding employees during major European campaigns. Last summer, around 500 staff members were taken to the final in Munich, where they were also included in the players’ collective bonus pool.

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The initiative underscores PSG’s effort to recognise the contribution of backroom staff and non-playing employees to the club’s success on the pitch.