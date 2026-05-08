A Plateau State High Court in Jos has fixed July 1 and 2, 2026, for definite hearing and witness appearances in the terrorism trial linked to the Angwan Rukuba killings involving four defendants. The matter came up before Justice Gidelia Fomyon during a Case Management Conference held in line with…...

A Plateau State High Court in Jos has fixed July 1 and 2, 2026, for definite hearing and witness appearances in the terrorism trial linked to the Angwan Rukuba killings involving four defendants.

The matter came up before Justice Gidelia Fomyon during a Case Management Conference held in line with the Administration of Criminal Justice Law and Act.

Plateau State Attorney General, Philemon Daffi, led the prosecution team, while separate counsel appeared for the defendants.

The suspects, including Isa Umar Ibrahim, Auwalu Abubakar, also known as Auwalu Dogo, and Musa Abubakar Ibrahim, popularly called Yaroro, are facing charges bordering on terrorism and criminal conspiracy following the deadly Angwan Rukuba attack in Jos North Local Government Area.

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During proceedings, defence lawyers urged the court to reserve rulings on pending jurisdictional objections until the end of the trial, but the prosecution opposed the move, arguing that the issues should first be determined to avoid what it described as a journey in futility.

Justice Fomyon subsequently ruled that case management had been concluded in accordance with the law and adjourned the matter to May 26, 2026, while fixing July 1 and 2 for the commencement of hearing and witness testimonies.