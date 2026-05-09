The All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, to contest for a second term ahead of the 2027 governorship election, declaring him the party’s sole aspirant so far in the state. The development followed the governor’s screening by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) after…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, to contest for a second term ahead of the 2027 governorship election, declaring him the party’s sole aspirant so far in the state.

The development followed the governor’s screening by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) after submission of his nomination documents.

A statement issued on Friday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, said the screening was conducted by a committee headed by APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, at the Plateau Governor’s Lodge.

Addressing party members after the exercise, Yilwatda said the committee was satisfied with Yusuf’s qualifications and performance in office.

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“After careful screening and verification of all submitted documents, the committee is satisfied that Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has fulfilled all constitutional and party requirements to contest for a second term under the platform of the APC,” he said.

He added that the governor had shown dedication to governance and party cohesion.

“The governor has demonstrated commitment to governance, party unity and the development of Kano State. Consequently, he has been cleared and recognised as, so far, the sole aspirant for the APC governorship ticket in Kano State ahead of the 2027 election,” Yilwatda stated.

Reacting to his clearance, Yusuf thanked the party leadership for what he described as a vote of confidence in his administration.

“I am deeply honoured by the trust and support shown to me by the leadership of our great party. This confidence will further inspire us to remain focused on delivering meaningful development and improving the lives of our people,” the governor said.

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He also pledged to sustain programmes aimed at strengthening economic growth, social inclusion and infrastructure development across the state.

“We remain committed to building a Kano where every citizen feels included, protected and empowered. Our administration will continue to prioritise education, healthcare, infrastructure, youth empowerment and economic opportunities for all,” he added.

The governor further urged APC members and supporters in the state to remain united ahead of the 2027 general election.

“I urge all our party members, supporters and stakeholders to remain united and committed to the collective interest of Kano State. Together, we will consolidate on our achievements and secure victory for our great party in 2027,” Yusuf stated.