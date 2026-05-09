Nigeria and the United States have reaffirmed commitments to deepen cooperation on security, counterterrorism, intelligence sharing and regional stability, following high-level engagements in Washington involving Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Ribadu…...

Nigeria and the United States have reaffirmed commitments to deepen cooperation on security, counterterrorism, intelligence sharing and regional stability, following high-level engagements in Washington involving Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Ribadu undertook a three-day working visit to the United States from May 4 to May 6, where he conveyed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership between both countries.

He held meetings with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance, Acting National Security Adviser and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker, and Assistant Secretary of War Daniel Zimmerim.

The discussions focused on counterterrorism operations, defence cooperation, intelligence sharing, regional security in West Africa and the Sahel, as well as economic resilience and democratic governance.

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Ribadu stressed the need for sustained collaboration to tackle terrorism, violent extremism, transnational organised crime and emerging cyber threats, noting Nigeria’s frontline role in counterterrorism efforts across the Lake Chad Basin and the wider region.

He also reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to a whole-of-government security strategy combining kinetic and non-kinetic measures, including community engagement, deradicalisation programmes, and economic interventions aimed at addressing root causes of insecurity.

During engagements at the U.S. Department of State, Ribadu expressed appreciation for ongoing American support in intelligence cooperation, defence capacity building, humanitarian assistance and counterterrorism operations.

He also reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to implementing agreements under the Nigeria–U.S. Joint Working Group framework.

Both sides reviewed progress under the Joint Working Group and explored measures to strengthen intelligence sharing, military cooperation, border security, strategic communications and institutional capacity building.

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The U.S. officials commended Nigeria’s role in promoting peace and stability in West Africa, describing the country as a key strategic partner in Africa. Both governments reaffirmed shared democratic values and commitment to regional stability and sustainable peace.

The meetings, according to the statement, ended with renewed assurances to deepen diplomatic engagement and expand bilateral cooperation across security and strategic sectors.