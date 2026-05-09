Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, have declared their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election, insisting that the South should retain power for two terms in line with Nigeria’s power-sharing arrangement. In a joint statement, the duo, ambassadors-designates…...

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, have declared their support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 presidential election, insisting that the South should retain power for two terms in line with Nigeria’s power-sharing arrangement.

In a joint statement, the duo, ambassadors-designates to South Africa and Mexico respectively, said Tinubu remained their preferred candidate for the 2027 poll.

According to them, the rotation of power between Northern and Southern Nigeria remains critical to the country’s unity, stability and political balance.

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The statement noted that Northern Nigeria had already completed two uninterrupted terms under former President Muhammadu Buhari and argued that it was now the turn of the South to retain power for a similar period.

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They said, “Our candidate and choice for the 2027 Presidential Elections is His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The duo maintained that any attempt to return power to the North after only one term under a Southern president would undermine national equilibrium and unity.

“As such, we view it as unpatriotic and inimical to the unity, equilibrium, and progress of Nigeria for anyone to even conceive of power returning to Northern Nigeria after only one term of four years,” the statement read.

Fani-Kayode and Omokri further argued that Tinubu deserved another term, noting that he played a key role in the return of power to the North in 2015.

“We are of the opinion that one good turn deserves another and that one good term deserves another,” they stated.

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The duo also defended the administration’s economic record, claiming that the country had witnessed multiple cycles of GDP growth and trade surpluses under Tinubu’s leadership.

According to them, the administration’s infrastructure drive, including the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, the Illela-Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway and the Trans-Saharan Road project, demonstrates commitment to national integration and economic growth.

Drawing comparisons with Switzerland’s political structure, they argued that power-sharing arrangements help sustain national stability in multiethnic societies.

They subsequently urged Nigerians across religious and regional divides to support Tinubu’s re-election bid and align with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“To re-elect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a task that must be done,” the statement added.