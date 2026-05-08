Governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC) have arrived at the Imo State Lodge in Abuja for an emergency meeting on Friday. TVC News Online reports that the meeting is being held hours after the Progressive Governors Forum denied the removal of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State as its…...

Governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC) have arrived at the Imo State Lodge in Abuja for an emergency meeting on Friday.

TVC News Online reports that the meeting is being held hours after the Progressive Governors Forum denied the removal of Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State as its chairman.

Among the governors seen at the event were Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi; Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia; Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris; Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni; Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf; and Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo.

Others include Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru; Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum; Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe; Sokoto State Governor, Ahmad Aliyu; Taraba State Governor, Agbu Kefas; Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani; and Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

READ MORE: PGF Denies Reports of Uzodimma’s Removal as Chairman

In a statement on Thursday, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) dismissed reports claiming that its chairman, Uzodimma, has been removed from office.

According to the statement, the Forum described the reports as false, misleading and without any basis.

The Director General of the PGF, Folorunso Aluko, said no meeting was held where such a decision was taken, stressing that the Secretariat has no record of any resolution to remove Uzodimma.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the report is entirely false, baseless, and without an iota of truth,” the statement said.

Aluko affirmed that Uzodimma remains the Chairman of the Forum, adding that the body remains united and focused on its responsibilities. He urged members of the public, party faithful and the media to disregard the report in its entirety.