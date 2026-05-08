The Nigeria Police Force and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have uncovered and disrupted a sophisticated examination malpractice syndicate during the conduct of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in Delta State. In a Friday statement signed by the Force spokesperson, DCP Anthony Placid, the operation followed intelligence-led investigations…...

The Nigeria Police Force and the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) have uncovered and disrupted a sophisticated examination malpractice syndicate during the conduct of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination in Delta State.

In a Friday statement signed by the Force spokesperson, DCP Anthony Placid, the operation followed intelligence-led investigations into attempts by criminal elements to compromise the integrity of the examination through technology-assisted fraud and unauthorised remote access to examination systems.

TVC News gathered that three suspects directly linked to the criminal activity were arrested.

The statement revealed the suspects carried out the operation at the College of Education in Warri and gained unauthorised remote access to candidates’ computer systems while the exercise was ongoing.

The statement reads, “Acting on credible intelligence and digital forensic leads, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force carried out coordinated operations, which led to the arrest of three suspects directly linked to the criminal activity. The suspects are currently in Police custody, assisting ongoing investigations.”

According to the statement, investigations uncovered the involvement of additional examination centres suspected to have engaged in similar illegal activities.

The statement also revealed that JAMB has taken administrative measures against affected candidates and centres, including a rescheduled mop-up examination in line with established procedures.

“Consequently, JAMB has taken administrative measures, including the withdrawal of results from affected centres pending the conclusion of investigations. Candidates affected by the development will be rescheduled for the mop-up examination in line with established procedures,” the statement revealed.

The Force warns all candidates, examination centre operators, and criminal collaborators to desist from engaging in any form of examination malpractice, cyber-assisted fraud, or unauthorised system intrusion.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to identifying, dismantling, and prosecuting criminal networks seeking to undermine the credibility of Nigeria’s educational system.