The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a Screening Committee chaired by the National Chairman of the party, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, for incumbent governors seeking re-election and those aspiring to contest Senatorial seats in the 2027 general elections. According to the development posted on its official X handle, the APC…...

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a Screening Committee chaired by the National Chairman of the party, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, for incumbent governors seeking re-election and those aspiring to contest Senatorial seats in the 2027 general elections.

According to the development posted on its official X handle, the APC National Secretary, Senator Surajudeen Basiru, PhD, will serve as the Secretary, and other members of the committee will be drawn from the National Working Committee (NWC).

The statement reads, “The APC Screening Committee for Sitting Governors seeking re-election or aspiring for Senate seats is chaired by the Party’s National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, while the APC National Secretary, Sen. Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, PhD, serves as Secretary. Other members of the Committee include members of the National Working Committee (NWC).”

The statement revealed that the screening exercise for incumbent governors seeking re-election or aspiring for Senate seats will hold from Friday, May 8, to Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Plateau State Governors’ Lodge.

The statement added that proceedings would commence at 4:00 PM on the first day and 10:00 AM on the second day.

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The statement further revealed that the screening for all other governorship aspirants is scheduled for Saturday, May 9, to Sunday, May 10, 2026, at the NWC Hall, APC National Secretariat, Abuja, beginning at 10:00 AM daily.