The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), through its Ports and Customs Efficiency Committee (PCEC), has announced plans to commence a two-day clean-up and enforcement operation along the Lagos port corridors. The exercise, scheduled for May 14 and 15, 2026, is part of ongoing Federal Government efforts to improve trade…...

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), through its Ports and Customs Efficiency Committee (PCEC), has announced plans to commence a two-day clean-up and enforcement operation along the Lagos port corridors.

The exercise, scheduled for May 14 and 15, 2026, is part of ongoing Federal Government efforts to improve trade facilitation, boost port efficiency and strengthen the country’s business environment.

According to a statement by the Director-General of PEBEC, Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, the operation will focus on restoring order and improving traffic flow around the Apapa and Tin Can port corridors, regarded as Nigeria’s major maritime and logistics hubs.

PEBEC said the initiative was designed to tackle longstanding challenges within the port access routes, including traffic congestion, illegal checkpoints, indiscriminate parking, environmental degradation and uncoordinated activities that have negatively affected cargo movement and increased the cost of doing business.

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The council explained that the clean-up exercise forms part of the Federal Government’s broader reform agenda under the Renewed Hope programme aimed at creating a more transparent, efficient and investor-friendly business environment.

According to the statement, expected benefits of the exercise include improved traffic management, faster cargo movement, reduction in delays affecting businesses and port users, enhanced environmental sanitation and public order, as well as the removal of illegal structures and operational obstructions.

PEBEC further stated that the operation would strengthen coordination among security and regulatory agencies operating within the port corridors.

According to them, agencies expected to participate in the exercise include the Nigerian Ports Authority, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Police Force, the Lagos State Government, port terminal operators, relevant port unions and other security and regulatory bodies.

The council stressed that the exercise was not intended to disrupt legitimate business activities but to create a more organised and predictable operating environment for businesses, transport operators, investors and other port users.

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PEBEC therefore urged freight forwarders, clearing agents, transport operators, traders and stakeholders within the ports ecosystem to cooperate with enforcement officials and comply with lawful directives during the operation.