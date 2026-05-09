The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority(NCAA) has announced plans to officially launch its Drone (RPAS/UAS) Portal during the 6th Africa International Drone Technology Conference and Exhibition (DroneTecX) 2026, scheduled to hold in Lagos. According to a statement issued by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, the…...

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority(NCAA) has announced plans to officially launch its Drone (RPAS/UAS) Portal during the 6th Africa International Drone Technology Conference and Exhibition (DroneTecX) 2026, scheduled to hold in Lagos.

According to a statement issued by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, the event will take place from May 12 to May 16, 2026, at the NIGAV Expo Centre located within the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The NCAA described the portal launch as a major step towards improving the regulation of drone and unmanned aircraft operations in Nigeria.

The agency explained that the platform is designed to streamline processes involving Drone/Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), while also promoting safer drone operations and supporting the growth of the sector.

According to the statement, the portal will simplify key regulatory procedures, including drone registration, operator certification, incident reporting, ownership transfers and compliance management.

The NCAA noted that the digital platform would make it easier for individuals, small and medium enterprises, and commercial operators to interact with the regulatory framework.

The authority further stated that the portal consolidates the entire application and approval process into a single user-friendly platform, enabling operators to submit documentation, upload safety case files and monitor application status in real time.

It added that the system is fully aligned with the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations, Nig. CARs Part 21.

The agency encouraged prospective users, operators, stakeholders and drone service providers to explore the official NCAA RPAS Portal ahead of its formal rollout and participate in the launch event during DroneTecX 2026 for live demonstrations and guidance.