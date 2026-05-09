Fans of Ilebaye Odiniya have expressed concern after the reality TV star appeared emotional and distressed during a livestream that surfaced online early Saturday. In the viral video, the winner of the 2023 edition of Big Brother Naija All Stars was seen tearful and visibly shaken, with noticeable swelling on…...

Fans of Ilebaye Odiniya have expressed concern after the reality TV star appeared emotional and distressed during a livestream that surfaced online early Saturday.

In the viral video, the winner of the 2023 edition of Big Brother Naija All Stars was seen tearful and visibly shaken, with noticeable swelling on her face while repeatedly calling for help.

At different moments during the livestream, Ilebaye pleaded for assistance from people around her.

“Come and open the door, I want to be going,” she said, before later shouting, “Please come and help me.”

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The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and it could not be confirmed whether the matter was reported to security agencies as of the time of filing this report.

Reacting to the development, fellow reality TV personality Beauty Tukura later assured worried fans that Ilebaye was safe.

“She’s no longer in harm’s way. Thank God. It’s not my story to tell but thanks everyone. Ilebaye is fine and she’ll tell her story in her time. Thanks everyone,” Beauty wrote.

The incident has since triggered widespread reactions on social media, with many users demanding clarity over what transpired and calling for proper investigation into the matter.

An X user, @thic_didi condemned the incident, saying: “Ilebaye’s Dad beat her face to a pulp!!! Whatever she did DOES NOT MATTER• No parent has that right. He disfigured her face and was still hitting her.”

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While corroborating this, another user, @Hybrid_Ola wrote: “Nobody deserves that.”

@Mavesempire on his part wrote: “Thank God She isn’t in that den anymore not to worry since her father is bigger than the law one day he will meet his match. Please they should check her for internal bleeding too.”

Neither Ilebaye nor her management team had released an official statement regarding the incident as of press time.