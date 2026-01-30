The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has appointed former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega Dominic, as Special Adviser on Sexual Harassment to the Guild’s National President-Elect. The announcement was made through an official letter, which Tega shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, along with h...

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) has appointed former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tega Dominic, as Special Adviser on Sexual Harassment to the Guild’s National President-Elect.

The announcement was made through an official letter, which Tega shared on her Instagram page on Thursday, along with her public acceptance of the role.

In the shared letter, AGN stated, “This is to gladly inform you of your appointment as Special Adviser (SA) on Sexual Harassment to the National President-Elect, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).”

According to the Guild, the office is tasked with safeguarding members and promoting ethical standards within Nollywood. “The office of the Special Adviser on Sexual Harassment is responsible for developing and implementing policies that protect members from harassment, advocating for safe and ethical working environments, and establishing mechanisms for reporting, investigation, and resolution of incidents within the Guild,” the letter read.

AGN described the position as crucial to maintaining professionalism in the industry, noting that Tega was chosen based on her “competence and experience.”

“Your role is critical in fostering a culture of respect, accountability, and professional integrity.

“Your appointment is in recognition of your proven professional competence, sound judgment, and extensive experience,” the letter read.

“This appointment is subject to termination for acts of insubordination, disobedience, indiscipline, or any conduct contrary to the Constitution of the Actors Guild of Nigeria,” it added.

Reacting to her appointment, Tega expressed gratitude to the AGN leadership, describing the role as a “call to service.”

“Honoured and deeply grateful to accept my appointment as Special Adviser on Sexual Harassment to the President, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN),” she wrote.

She vowed to promote safety, accountability, and respect within the industry.

“My commitment is clear: zero tolerance for sexual harassment, safe and confidential reporting systems, protection and support for survivors, and a culture where respect is non-negotiable.

“Together, we will build an industry where talent thrives without fear, and dignity is never compromised,” she added.