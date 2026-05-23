President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged victorious in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election in Taraba State, securing 183,698 votes from results collated across the State.

The outcome was announced in Jalingo by the Governor of Taraba State, Agbu Kefas, who served as the returning officer for the exercise.

Kefas declared Tinubu winner following the completion of the collation process from the 16 local government areas of the state.

Speaking after the announcement, the Taraba State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abubakar Bawa, addressed journalists on the outcome of the party’s primaries.

He also confirmed the emergence of senatorial candidates for the three districts in the state, naming Shaibu Isa Lau for Taraba North, Haruna Manu for Taraba Central, and David Jimkuta for Taraba South.

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Bawa congratulated all successful candidates and commended other aspirants for their maturity and peaceful conduct throughout the primary elections.

He praised party members for maintaining unity and order, describing the process as transparent and credible.

However, the APC chairman expressed concern over what he described as contradictory reports and speculative publications circulating regarding the outcome of the primaries.

He cautioned party members and the public against relying on unofficial results and unverified information on social media, urging them to remain calm, united, and committed to the progress of the party in Taraba State and across the country.