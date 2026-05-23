Prominent Kaduna-based Islamic scholar, Ahmad Abubakar Mahmoud Gumi, has distanced himself from claims linking him to support for banditry, describing such allegations as false and malicious.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Kaduna State, Gumi said some of his media interviews, public lectures, and comments on insecurity had been deliberately misquoted and manipulated.

He accused certain ethnic-interest groups, prejudiced individuals, and online content creators of distorting his views in pursuit of sensational headlines.

The cleric stated unequivocally that any video clip, written material, or message attributed to him suggesting support for banditry or other criminal activities did not originate from him.

Gumi reaffirmed his commitment to Nigeria’s peace, unity, and progress, noting that the country possesses vast potential to become one of the world’s leading nations.

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He urged the public, media organisations, and security agencies to disregard what he described as fake and doctored materials circulating in his name.

The Islamic scholar also warned that individuals or groups found spreading false information about him risk legal action.

Gumi expressed optimism that Nigeria would overcome its security challenges, while offering prayers for victims of violence and calling for collective efforts to address insecurity driven by poverty, ignorance, and social injustice.