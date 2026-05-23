Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State, polling 389,197 votes in the exercise conducted across the state....

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom State, polling 389,197 votes in the exercise conducted across the state.

The result was announced by Umo Eno, who served as the state collation officer for the primary election.

Governor Eno thanked party members for what he described as a calm and well-coordinated process, saying the turnout and outcome highlighted continued backing for President Tinubu among APC supporters in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delegates and party stakeholders from all 31 local government areas participated in the exercise.