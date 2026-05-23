The Oyo State Coordinator and State Returning Officer for the 2026 All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries, Teslim Kolawole Folarin, has praised party members for their massive turnout across the state during Saturday’s exercise....

The Oyo State Coordinator and State Returning Officer for the 2026 All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries, Teslim Kolawole Folarin, has praised party members for their massive turnout across the state during Saturday’s exercise.

Folarin, who also served as returning officer for the primaries in Oyo State, said the large participation recorded across the 351 wards demonstrated strong loyalty, commitment, and confidence in the leadership of the All Progressives Congress.

He noted that the enthusiasm shown by party faithful reflected their readiness to work collectively towards securing greater success for the party in the 2027 general elections.

Addressing members after the exercise, Folarin urged them to intensify efforts in taking the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to the grassroots, stressing the importance of effectively communicating government policies and programmes to the electorate.

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He further disclosed that the party in Oyo State is targeting at least a 35 per cent improvement on its performance in the 2023 presidential election, adding that strategic mobilisation, deeper grassroots engagement, and sustained unity would be crucial to achieving the goal.

The former Senate Leader also called for unity, reconciliation, and harmonisation among party members, urging them to set aside differences and work together in the overall interest of the party.

Folarin maintained that only a united APC can consolidate its gains, strengthen its structure, and position itself for victory in future elections in the state and beyond.

Meanwhile, he expressed concern over the recent attack by gunmen on three schools in Ahoro-Esinele community in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, describing the incident as disturbing and unfortunate.

He condemned the reported killings and abductions in the affected communities, while assuring residents that security agencies were working round the clock to rescue those still in captivity and restore peace to the area.