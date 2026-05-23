Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has urged opposition political parties in the country to “work hard” and emulate the grassroots mobilisation strategy of the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 general elections....

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma has urged opposition political parties in the country to “work hard” and emulate the grassroots mobilisation strategy of the ruling All Progressives Congress ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Uzodimma, who spoke to journalists after participating in the APC presidential primary at his Omuma ward in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State, says President Bola Tinubu had performed well enough to merit a second term in office.

The governor says the APC’s electronic membership registration and validation process had strengthened grassroots participation and positioned the party strongly ahead of future elections.