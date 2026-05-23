The Nigeria Police Force in Delta State has recorded major breakthroughs in its ongoing crackdown on crime, with the arrest of 23 suspects, recovery of a stolen trailer truck, and seizure of large quantities of suspected illicit drugs....

The Nigeria Police Force in Delta State has recorded major breakthroughs in its ongoing crackdown on crime, with the arrest of 23 suspects, recovery of a stolen trailer truck, and seizure of large quantities of suspected illicit drugs.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, said the operations were carried out in separate coordinated efforts across the state.

According to the statement, 22 suspects were arrested during a raid of criminal hideouts and black spots in the Okpanam axis and Asaba metropolis on 22 May 2026. The operation, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, targeted areas around Hausa Market, Okpanam.

Items recovered during the raid included 72 bottles of codeine, 11 packets of tramadol, as well as quantities of substances suspected to be Swinol, Canadian Loud, and Indian hemp.

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The suspects and exhibits have been transferred to the Special Enquiry Unit for further investigation and profiling.

In a separate operation, operatives of “Operation Safe Delta” recovered a stolen HOWO trailer truck at Ifite-Awka in Anambra State.

The vehicle has since been towed to Asaba, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Quick Response Squad (QRS) in Warri intercepted a tricycle along Esisi Road during a stop-and-search operation, leading to the recovery of 13 bags containing substances suspected to be Indian hemp.

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A 57-year-old female suspect was arrested in connection with the seizure.

The Commissioner of Police, Yemi Oyeniyi, urged residents to continue supporting law enforcement agencies with credible information, assuring that all suspects found culpable would be prosecuted.

He also called on members of the public to report suspicious activities through the Command’s control room as efforts to combat crime in the state intensify.