President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has recorded a landslide victory in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary held in Gombe State, polling 450,517 votes to secure what party officials described as a 100 per cent affirmation.

His opponent reportedly scored zero votes in the exercise, underscoring the overwhelming support for the President among party delegates in the state.

The collation process was monitored by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), led by the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Umar Mukhtar Gajiram, alongside heads of security agencies, election observers, and members of the media.

Also present at the collation centre were the Governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, APC governorship candidate Dr Jamilu Gwamna, as well as senatorial and House of Representatives candidates of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior party leaders also attended the exercise, which was described as peaceful and well-coordinated, with stakeholders commending the orderly conduct of the primary.

The result further consolidates President Tinubu’s position as the APC’s flagbearer ahead of the 2027 general elections.