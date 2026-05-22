Popular media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has revealed how he battled cigarette addiction for over a decade before eventually quitting through what he described as conscious and deliberate effort. Ebuka made the disclosure during a recent episode of the MENtality podcast alongside singer Banky W and health advocate Aproko Doctor. Speaking…...

Popular media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has revealed how he battled cigarette addiction for over a decade before eventually quitting through what he described as conscious and deliberate effort.

Ebuka made the disclosure during a recent episode of the MENtality podcast alongside singer Banky W and health advocate Aproko Doctor.

Speaking during the discussion, the television host said he began smoking while still in junior secondary school and continued for 13 years before finally overcoming the habit.

“But I started smoking in JSS 3, and I smoked for 13 years. In university, I was doing about two packs a day,” Ebuka said.

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He explained that breaking free from the addiction required intentional lifestyle changes and self-discipline.

During the conversation, Banky W also opened up about his personal struggles, revealing that he once became addicted to pornography while trying to avoid promiscuity.

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According to the singer, he initially believed the habit would help him stay away from multiple sexual relationships, but later realised he had simply replaced one unhealthy behaviour with another.

Reacting to the comment, Ebuka noted that many people unknowingly substitute one addiction for another while attempting to escape previous habits.

Aproko Doctor, while weighing in on the discussion, explained that addiction is often tied to emotional pain and unhealthy coping mechanisms.

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According to him, many destructive behaviours develop because people are naturally driven by the desire to avoid pain and seek pleasure.

He added that substance abuse and other compulsive habits are frequently linked to unresolved emotional struggles or difficult life experiences.

The trio emphasised the importance of self-awareness and self-regulation in identifying and overcoming harmful addictions.