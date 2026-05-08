Organisers of the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) have unveiled the nominees for the 2026 awards ceremony scheduled to hold on May 9. The announcement signals the commencement of another round of competition among actors, filmmakers and content creators across the African entertainment industry, with…...

Organisers of the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) have unveiled the nominees for the 2026 awards ceremony scheduled to hold on May 9.

The announcement signals the commencement of another round of competition among actors, filmmakers and content creators across the African entertainment industry, with nominees set to battle for honours in 32 categories.

The awards organisers had earlier named veteran actress, Joke Silva, as Head Judge for this year’s edition, succeeding filmmaker Femi Odugbemi.

According to the organisers, the 2026 edition will feature 18 jury-decided categories, 11 audience voting categories, alongside three special recognition awards, including the Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer awards.

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In a move aimed at broadening continental representation, the AMVCA also introduced two new categories, Best Indigenous Language Film (North Africa) and Best Indigenous Language Film (Central Africa).

The nominees were unveiled during a live broadcast on Africa Magic channels, with AMVCA-winning actor Chimezie Imo hosting the announcement show.

Below is the full list of nominees:

Best Digital Content Creator

Elozonam Ogbolu, Genoveva Umeh

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Akwaman

Destiny Ogie Osarewinda

Emmanuel Kanaga, Sophia Chisom

Benedict Ehimare Oriaifo

Taaooma

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Steve Chuks

Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

The Serpent’s Gift

Lisabi: A Legend Is Born

Labake Olododo

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Olorisha

Aljana

Best Indigenous Language Film (East Africa)

Inside Job

Sayari

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Addis Fikir

My Son

Kimote

Best Indigenous Language Film (South Africa)

Bet I Love You

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Sebata: The Beast

Ben Made It

Terra Of Queens And Kuma 2

Tlhaho Ya Mosadi

Best Indigenous Language Film (North Africa)

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The Omnipresent

The Delivery

The Hidden Voice

This Is Portsaid

Artal Alhanin: Our Memories

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Best Indigenous Language Film (Central Africa)

Mabanda

Safou: A Gift From Nature

Golden Spoon

Best Scripted M-Net Original

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Adam to Eve

Mother of the Bride

The Yard

The Low Priest

Bobo

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Best Unscripted M-Net Original

Nigerian Idol S10

Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa

Chapa Chapa My Love

Out N About (Harar)

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Kampala Creme

The Chocolate Empire

Mgbuka

Best Short Film

Fleas

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Rise

Telephone

Hussaini

My Body, God’s Temple

Best Supporting Actor

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Simileoluwa Hassan – The Yard

Lateef Adedimeji – Gingerrr

Gabriel Afolayan – Colours Of Fire

Bucci Franklin – To Kill A Monkey

Femi Adebayo – King Of Thieves 2

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Lateef Adedimeji – Red Circle

Femi Branch – Owambe Thieves

Uzor Arukwe – Behind The Scenes

Best Supporting Actress

Linda Ejiofor – The Herd

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Olamide Kidbaby – Oversabi Aunty

Bisola Aiyeola – Gingerrr

Sola Sobowale – The Covenant

Nadia Dutch – Aljana

Amal Umar – The Herd

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Juliebrenda Nyambura – MTV Shuga Mashariki

Funke Akindele – Behind The Scenes

Best Lead Actor

Mike Ezuruonye – Oversabi Aunty

Lateef Adedimeji – Lisabi: A Legend Is Born

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William Benson – To Kill A Monkey

Kanayo O. Kanayo – Grandpa Must Obey

Khumbuza Meyiwa – Bet I Love You

Uzor Arukwe – Colours Of Fire

Wale Ojo – 3 Cold Dishes

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Femi Branch – Red Circle

Best Lead Actress

Linda Ejiofor – The Serpent’s Gift

Bimbo Akintola – To Kill A Monkey

Ifeoma Fafunwa – The Lost Days

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Ariyike Owolagba – Something About The Briggs

Sola Sobowale – Her Excellency

Scarlet Gomez – Behind The Scenes

Genoveva Umeh – The Herd

Gloria Anozie-Young – Mother Of The Brides

ADVERTISEMENT Read Also AMVCA: Femi Adebayo’s Jagun Jagun wins best indigenous film award

Best Cinematography

Jermaine Edwards – My Father’s Shadow

Kabelo Thathe – To Kill A Monkey

Emmanuel Igbekele – The Herd

Daanong Gyang – Finding Nina

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Emmanuel Igbekele – The Serpent’s Gift

KC Obiajulu – Stitches

Emmanuel Igbekele – Gingerrr

Best Editing

Kazeem Agboola – Cordelia

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Omar Guzman Castro – My Father’s Shadow

Wanguma Peter Chidebere, Dele Doherty – Landline

Asurf Amuwa Oluseyi – 3 Cold Dishes

Winston Aig-Ohioma – Osamede

Daniel Anyiam – To Kill A Monkey

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Best Sound Design

Pius Fatoke, CJ Mirra – My Father’s Shadow

Tolu Obanro – Gingerrr

Vaughan Phillips – Ben Made It

Tolu Obanro – The Party

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Vaughan Phillips – Sebata: The Beast

Fisayo Adefolaju – The Herd

Best Music Score

Duval Timothy, CJ Mirra – My Father’s Shadow

Nissi Ogulu – 3 Cold Dishes

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Chubb Okobah – Osamede

Tolu Obanro – Gingerrr

Tolu Obanro – The Party

Sofresh – MTV Shuga Mashariki

Oscar Heman-Ackah – To Kill A Monkey

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Best Art Direction

Zainab Oladipupo – The Serpent’s Gift

Omolade Abisola – The Herd

Ajamolaya Bunmi – Colours Of Fire

Olatunji Afolayan, Gideon Stephen – Aljana

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Victor Akpan – Suky

Thabiso Senne – Inimba

Best Costume Design

Mary Chukwuma – The Serpent’s Gift

Deola Art Alade, Darey Art Alade – The Real Housewives Of Lagos

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Valerie Okeke – Colours Of Fire

Yolanda Okereke – Something About The Briggs

Ikechukwu Urum, John Joseph Angel – To Kill A Monkey

Best Makeup

Mojisola Imam – Behind The Scenes

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Adeola Bamgboye – Lisabi: A Legend Is Born

Dablaq Artistry – Gingerrr

Adeola Bamgboye – Abanisete

Hakeem Effect – Warlord

Ruth Harcourt – Suky

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Adeola Bamgboye – Labake Olododo

Best Writing TV Series

Donald Tombia, Timendu Aghahowa, Chiemeka Osuagwu – The Wives

Annette Shadeya, Natasha Likimani, Mkamzee Mwatela, Arnold Mwanjila, Makgano Mamabolo – MTV Shuga Mashariki

Xavier Ighorodje – Our Husband

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Besufekade Mulu – Addis Fikir

Temilola Balogun – Baba Oh

Stephen Okonkwo – The Party

Yednekachew Ayne – Gizat

Best Writing in a Movie

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Lani Aisida – The Herd

Wale Davies – My Father’s Shadow

Ikenna Okpara – Blackout

Shirleen Wangari – Cards On The Table

Xavier Ighorodje – Gingerrr

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Isaac Ayodeji – Suky

Tomi Adesina – 3 Cold Dishes

Best Documentary

Beyond Olympic Glory

The Good, The Bad of Afrobeat

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The People Shall

Not Addressing This Anymore

BOU

Best Scripted Series

To Kill A Monkey

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The Yard

The Chocolate Empire

Inimba

Kash Money

Best Unscripted Series

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The Real Housewives Of Lagos

Nigerian Idol

Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa

Offair With Gbemi And Toolz

Out N’ About (Harar)

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Best Director

Akinola Davies Jr.- My Father’s Shadow

Tunde Kelani – Cordelia

James Omokwe – Osamede

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Daniel Etim Effiong – The Herd

Yemi Filmboy Morafa – Gingerrr

Asurf Amuwa Oluseyi – 3 Cold Dishes

Best Overall Movie

Gingerrr

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The Herd

My Father’s Shadow

3 Cold Dishes

The Serpent’s Gift

Behind The Scenes