Organisers of the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) have unveiled the nominees for the 2026 awards ceremony scheduled to hold on May 9.
The announcement signals the commencement of another round of competition among actors, filmmakers and content creators across the African entertainment industry, with nominees set to battle for honours in 32 categories.
The awards organisers had earlier named veteran actress, Joke Silva, as Head Judge for this year’s edition, succeeding filmmaker Femi Odugbemi.
According to the organisers, the 2026 edition will feature 18 jury-decided categories, 11 audience voting categories, alongside three special recognition awards, including the Lifetime Achievement and Trailblazer awards.
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In a move aimed at broadening continental representation, the AMVCA also introduced two new categories, Best Indigenous Language Film (North Africa) and Best Indigenous Language Film (Central Africa).
The nominees were unveiled during a live broadcast on Africa Magic channels, with AMVCA-winning actor Chimezie Imo hosting the announcement show.
Below is the full list of nominees:
Best Digital Content Creator
Elozonam Ogbolu, Genoveva Umeh
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Akwaman
Destiny Ogie Osarewinda
Emmanuel Kanaga, Sophia Chisom
Benedict Ehimare Oriaifo
Taaooma
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Steve Chuks
Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)
The Serpent’s Gift
Lisabi: A Legend Is Born
Labake Olododo
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Olorisha
Aljana
Best Indigenous Language Film (East Africa)
Inside Job
Sayari
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Addis Fikir
My Son
Kimote
Best Indigenous Language Film (South Africa)
Bet I Love You
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Sebata: The Beast
Ben Made It
Terra Of Queens And Kuma 2
Tlhaho Ya Mosadi
Best Indigenous Language Film (North Africa)
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The Omnipresent
The Delivery
The Hidden Voice
This Is Portsaid
Artal Alhanin: Our Memories
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Best Indigenous Language Film (Central Africa)
Mabanda
Safou: A Gift From Nature
Golden Spoon
Best Scripted M-Net Original
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Adam to Eve
Mother of the Bride
The Yard
The Low Priest
Bobo
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Best Unscripted M-Net Original
Nigerian Idol S10
Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa
Chapa Chapa My Love
Out N About (Harar)
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Kampala Creme
The Chocolate Empire
Mgbuka
Best Short Film
Fleas
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Rise
Telephone
Hussaini
My Body, God’s Temple
Best Supporting Actor
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Simileoluwa Hassan – The Yard
Lateef Adedimeji – Gingerrr
Gabriel Afolayan – Colours Of Fire
Bucci Franklin – To Kill A Monkey
Femi Adebayo – King Of Thieves 2
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Lateef Adedimeji – Red Circle
Femi Branch – Owambe Thieves
Uzor Arukwe – Behind The Scenes
Best Supporting Actress
Linda Ejiofor – The Herd
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Olamide Kidbaby – Oversabi Aunty
Bisola Aiyeola – Gingerrr
Sola Sobowale – The Covenant
Nadia Dutch – Aljana
Amal Umar – The Herd
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Juliebrenda Nyambura – MTV Shuga Mashariki
Funke Akindele – Behind The Scenes
Best Lead Actor
Mike Ezuruonye – Oversabi Aunty
Lateef Adedimeji – Lisabi: A Legend Is Born
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William Benson – To Kill A Monkey
Kanayo O. Kanayo – Grandpa Must Obey
Khumbuza Meyiwa – Bet I Love You
Uzor Arukwe – Colours Of Fire
Wale Ojo – 3 Cold Dishes
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Femi Branch – Red Circle
Best Lead Actress
Linda Ejiofor – The Serpent’s Gift
Bimbo Akintola – To Kill A Monkey
Ifeoma Fafunwa – The Lost Days
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Ariyike Owolagba – Something About The Briggs
Sola Sobowale – Her Excellency
Scarlet Gomez – Behind The Scenes
Genoveva Umeh – The Herd
Gloria Anozie-Young – Mother Of The Brides
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Best Cinematography
Jermaine Edwards – My Father’s Shadow
Kabelo Thathe – To Kill A Monkey
Emmanuel Igbekele – The Herd
Daanong Gyang – Finding Nina
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Emmanuel Igbekele – The Serpent’s Gift
KC Obiajulu – Stitches
Emmanuel Igbekele – Gingerrr
Best Editing
Kazeem Agboola – Cordelia
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Omar Guzman Castro – My Father’s Shadow
Wanguma Peter Chidebere, Dele Doherty – Landline
Asurf Amuwa Oluseyi – 3 Cold Dishes
Winston Aig-Ohioma – Osamede
Daniel Anyiam – To Kill A Monkey
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Best Sound Design
Pius Fatoke, CJ Mirra – My Father’s Shadow
Tolu Obanro – Gingerrr
Vaughan Phillips – Ben Made It
Tolu Obanro – The Party
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Vaughan Phillips – Sebata: The Beast
Fisayo Adefolaju – The Herd
Best Music Score
Duval Timothy, CJ Mirra – My Father’s Shadow
Nissi Ogulu – 3 Cold Dishes
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Chubb Okobah – Osamede
Tolu Obanro – Gingerrr
Tolu Obanro – The Party
Sofresh – MTV Shuga Mashariki
Oscar Heman-Ackah – To Kill A Monkey
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Best Art Direction
Zainab Oladipupo – The Serpent’s Gift
Omolade Abisola – The Herd
Ajamolaya Bunmi – Colours Of Fire
Olatunji Afolayan, Gideon Stephen – Aljana
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Victor Akpan – Suky
Thabiso Senne – Inimba
Best Costume Design
Mary Chukwuma – The Serpent’s Gift
Deola Art Alade, Darey Art Alade – The Real Housewives Of Lagos
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Valerie Okeke – Colours Of Fire
Yolanda Okereke – Something About The Briggs
Ikechukwu Urum, John Joseph Angel – To Kill A Monkey
Best Makeup
Mojisola Imam – Behind The Scenes
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Adeola Bamgboye – Lisabi: A Legend Is Born
Dablaq Artistry – Gingerrr
Adeola Bamgboye – Abanisete
Hakeem Effect – Warlord
Ruth Harcourt – Suky
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Adeola Bamgboye – Labake Olododo
Best Writing TV Series
Donald Tombia, Timendu Aghahowa, Chiemeka Osuagwu – The Wives
Annette Shadeya, Natasha Likimani, Mkamzee Mwatela, Arnold Mwanjila, Makgano Mamabolo – MTV Shuga Mashariki
Xavier Ighorodje – Our Husband
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Besufekade Mulu – Addis Fikir
Temilola Balogun – Baba Oh
Stephen Okonkwo – The Party
Yednekachew Ayne – Gizat
Best Writing in a Movie
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Lani Aisida – The Herd
Wale Davies – My Father’s Shadow
Ikenna Okpara – Blackout
Shirleen Wangari – Cards On The Table
Xavier Ighorodje – Gingerrr
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Isaac Ayodeji – Suky
Tomi Adesina – 3 Cold Dishes
Best Documentary
Beyond Olympic Glory
The Good, The Bad of Afrobeat
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The People Shall
Not Addressing This Anymore
BOU
Best Scripted Series
To Kill A Monkey
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The Yard
The Chocolate Empire
Inimba
Kash Money
Best Unscripted Series
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The Real Housewives Of Lagos
Nigerian Idol
Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa
Offair With Gbemi And Toolz
Out N’ About (Harar)
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Best Director
Akinola Davies Jr.- My Father’s Shadow
Tunde Kelani – Cordelia
James Omokwe – Osamede
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Daniel Etim Effiong – The Herd
Yemi Filmboy Morafa – Gingerrr
Asurf Amuwa Oluseyi – 3 Cold Dishes
Best Overall Movie
Gingerrr
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The Herd
My Father’s Shadow
3 Cold Dishes
The Serpent’s Gift
Behind The Scenes
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