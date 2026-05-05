Actress and filmmaker Uche Montana has recorded a breakout moment with her latest release, Monica 2, which has racked up over 11 million views, and over 80,000 comments on YouTube within 48 hours of release. The film, released on May 2, 2026 via her YouTube channel, quickly gained momentum, highlighting…...

Actress and filmmaker Uche Montana has recorded a breakout moment with her latest release, Monica 2, which has racked up over 11 million views, and over 80,000 comments on YouTube within 48 hours of release.

The film, released on May 2, 2026 via her YouTube channel, quickly gained momentum, highlighting a growing shift among filmmakers toward direct-to-audience platforms.

Within hours of its debut, the sequel crossed the one million mark, surged past four million shortly after, and closed its first day at over six million views before breaching 10 million by day two.

Reacting to the milestone, Montana kept her message short, crediting divine intervention for the film’s rapid rise.

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“10M in 2 days. No explanation, just God,” she wrote.

‘Monica 2’ builds on the success of its prequel released earlier in 2026, continuing a storyline centred on emotional tension and domestic conflict.

The film follows Montana’s character as she navigates strained family ties, particularly with her mother, played by Blessing Onwukwe, while also dealing with complications in her romantic relationship with her on-screen partner, portrayed by John Ekanem.

Audience response has largely focused on the film’s emotional depth and its portrayal of relatable issues, including family expectations and personal boundaries.

The film’s rapid traction adds to a broader pattern of Nollywood creators leveraging YouTube to achieve mass reach without traditional cinema releases.

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Similar success has been recorded by Omoni Oboli, whose ‘Love in Every Word’ series has accumulated tens of millions of views across multiple episodes, reinforcing YouTube’s growing influence in the industry.