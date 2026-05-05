A Federal Capital Territory high court sitting in Abuja has awarded the sum of N100million against the incorporated Trustee of Socio Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) Justice Halilu Yusuf in a judgment held that two operatives of the agency were right to have filed a suit against SERAP on…...

A Federal Capital Territory high court sitting in Abuja has awarded the sum of N100million against the incorporated Trustee of Socio Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP)

Justice Halilu Yusuf in a judgment held that two operatives of the agency were right to have filed a suit against SERAP on grounds of defamation.

In the suit filed in the names of two officials of DSS – Sarah John and Gabriel Ogundele – they accused SERAP of making a false claim that they invaded their office in Abuja on September 9, 2024.

The court ordered that SERAP should tender an apology to the two operatives which should be published on two national dailies and two television stations.

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N1million was also awarded against SERAP as the cost of litigation .

There will also be a 10% on the damage sum until it is liquidated.