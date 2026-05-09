The spokesperson for the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Seye Oladejo, has declared his intention to represent Mushin II Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. Oladejo’s aspiration received a boost as hundreds of APC members in Mushin publicly endorsed his bid ahead of the party’s…...

The spokesperson for the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Seye Oladejo, has declared his intention to represent Mushin II Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Oladejo’s aspiration received a boost as hundreds of APC members in Mushin publicly endorsed his bid ahead of the party’s primary election scheduled for later this month.

The party members also declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s second term ambition.

Oladejo is expected to face incumbent lawmaker, Toyin Fayinka, in the APC primaries, setting the stage for another contest between both politicians.

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The upcoming primary will mark the second consecutive battle between Oladejo and Fayinka for the party’s ticket.

Fayinka had defeated Oladejo during the APC primary election ahead of the 2023 general elections.