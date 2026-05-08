Premier League side Bournemouth have excluded defender Alex Jimenez from their squad pending an investigation into controversial social media posts linked to the player. The club confirmed on Friday that the 21-year-old Spaniard would miss Saturday’s league fixture against Fulham as internal checks continue. In a statement, Bournemouth said: “AFC…...

Premier League side Bournemouth have excluded defender Alex Jimenez from their squad pending an investigation into controversial social media posts linked to the player.

The club confirmed on Friday that the 21-year-old Spaniard would miss Saturday’s league fixture against Fulham as internal checks continue.

In a statement, Bournemouth said: “AFC Bournemouth are aware of posts circulating on social media involving right-back, Alex Jimenez.

“The club understand the seriousness of the matter and it is currently being investigated.

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“As a result, Alex will not be included in the squad for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Fulham and the club will be making no further comment at this time.”

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The Premier League club, however, did not reveal the exact nature of the posts under review.

Jimenez only completed a permanent switch from AC Milan earlier this year after initially arriving on loan during the summer transfer window.

The Spanish defender signed a long-term contract with the south coast club in February, tying him to Bournemouth until 2031.

Despite his young age, Jimenez has been a regular figure for the club this season, making 32 appearances across competitions.

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He also scored in Bournemouth’s 3-2 victory over Liverpool earlier in the campaign.