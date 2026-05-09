Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema has been confirmed as one of the headline performers for the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles. FIFA announced on Saturday that the singer will share the stage with South African star Tyla, American rapper Future, pop singer Katy Perry, Brazilian…...

Nigerian Afrobeats star Rema has been confirmed as one of the headline performers for the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles.

FIFA announced on Saturday that the singer will share the stage with South African star Tyla, American rapper Future, pop singer Katy Perry, Brazilian singer Anitta and BLACKPINK member LISA during the ceremony at Los Angeles Stadium.

According to FIFA, three separate opening ceremonies will be staged across the host nations for the tournament.

Mexico City will host the first ceremony on June 11, 2026, while Toronto and Los Angeles will hold theirs on June 12.

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The football governing body said the ceremonies are designed to blend music, entertainment and football in celebration of what it described as a historic tournament across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA disclosed that the Los Angeles ceremony will begin 90 minutes before kickoff and will feature elaborate pre-match entertainment for fans.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a post on Instagram described the Los Angeles event as a showcase of the scale and cultural diversity of the 2026 World Cup.

“The Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles, the world’s entertainment capital, represents the extraordinary scale of what the FIFA World Cup 2026 will become.

“Global superstars Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema, and Tyla will headline the celebrations in Los Angeles, with additional world-renowned artists still to be announced,” he said.

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Infantino added that the selected performers reflect the cultural diversity and diaspora communities in the United States.

“This lineup of artists reflects the cultural diversity of the United States and the vibrancy of its many diasporas, highlighting the nation’s rich influence on music, entertainment, and pop culture, while showcasing the power of music to bring people together across the country,” the statement added.

FIFA further stated that the ceremony will be produced by Balich Wonder Studio and will feature immersive storytelling, large-scale visuals and live performances centred around the FIFA World Cup Trophy.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature 104 matches across 16 cities in the three host countries.

The competition is scheduled to kick off on June 11 in Mexico City and end with the final on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.