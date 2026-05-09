The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has zoned it’s 2027 presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria for a single four-year term, in a move seen as a strategic effort to balance regional interests and strengthen internal party unity ahead of the next general election. The decision was reached during the party’s National…...

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has zoned it’s 2027 presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria for a single four-year term, in a move seen as a strategic effort to balance regional interests and strengthen internal party unity ahead of the next general election.

The decision was reached during the party’s National Convention following the adoption of a motion moved by Afam Victor Ogene, the lawmaker representing Ogbaru Federal Constituency of Anambra State in the House of Representatives.

Delegates at the convention approved the proposal as part of the resolution,

The party also agreed that after the completion of the proposed four-year tenure by a southern candidate, the presidential ticket would automatically rotate to Northern Nigeria in line with the party’s power-sharing arrangement.

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The development is viewed as a major political opening for Peter Obi, who recently joined the NDC after exiting the Labour Party.

The zoning arrangement now clears the path for Mr Obi and other southern aspirants to formally obtain the party’s presidential nomination forms ahead of the 2027 primaries.