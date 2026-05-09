Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, has reaffirmed the commitment of governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC) to the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027. Uzodimma said the support for Tinubu’s second term bid was driven by what he described as the administration’s “bold leadership, visionary…...

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, has reaffirmed the commitment of governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC) to the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Uzodimma said the support for Tinubu’s second term bid was driven by what he described as the administration’s “bold leadership, visionary reforms, and unprecedented achievements” in economic and democratic governance.

In a statement posted on his X handle, the governor said the APC governors remained united and committed to sustaining the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Our commitment to the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is inspired by the bold leadership, visionary reforms, and unprecedented achievements recorded under his administration in strengthening our economy, deepening democratic governance, and repositioning Nigeria for sustainable growth,” he stated.

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The governor, who also chairs the Progressive Governors Forum, said members of the forum were mobilising support ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

“I am proud of the unity, dedication, and shared sense of purpose among members of the PGF as we continue to mobilize support towards the 2027 Presidential Election,” Uzodimma added.

He further stated that the governors were determined to ensure continuity of the current administration’s policies and programmes.

“We remain focused, strategic, and fully committed to ensuring the continuation of the Renewed Hope Agenda for the benefit of all Nigerians,” he said.