The Nigeria Police Force has dismantled the enclave of the proscribed group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), following intelligence obtained from the confessional statement of a high-ranking commander, Ebube Uchenna Mmaduakolam, also known as ‘Ebube Virus.’ The development was disclosed in a statement statement issed by the Force Public…...

The Nigeria Police Force has dismantled the enclave of the proscribed group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), following intelligence obtained from the confessional statement of a high-ranking commander, Ebube Uchenna Mmaduakolam, also known as ‘Ebube Virus.’

The development was disclosed in a statement statement issed by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, on Sunday.

According to the statement, the operation forms part of the ongoing nationwide campaign to suppress violent extremism and dismantle organised criminal networks.

The statement reads, “On 23 April 2026, operatives of the Imo State Police Command conducted an operation at a confirmed terrorist hideout in Nguru, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, Imo State.

“The operation was intelligence-driven, premised on actionable information obtained from the confessional statement of a high-ranking IPOB/ESN commander, Ebube Uchenna Mmaduakolam, also known as Ebube Virus.”

The statement revealed that three suspects were apprehended at the scene and are currently in lawful custody, providing the Force with critical information pertaining to the group’s logistics networks, personnel structure, and planned operations.

A thorough search of the enclave led to the recovery of two General-Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs), 3,115 rounds of GPMG ammunition, one AK-47 assault rifle, one pump-action shotgun, multiple units of surveillance drones, and Biafran currency in various denominations.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has commended the operatives of the command for their courage, professional conduct, and tactical precision in executing the operation.

Disu noted that the recovery of this substantial arsenal significantly degrades the operational capacity of the IPOB/ESN extremist network in the South-East region and represents a decisive blow against their campaign of terror.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to uphold the rule of law and guarantee the safety of every Nigerian citizen.