The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed the rescue of former Big Brother Naija winner Ilebaye Odiniya, alongside her brothers, who were also reportedly hospitalised in an Abuja hospital following a confrontation with their father. The Command disclosed in a statement obtained by TVC News on Sunday that the…...

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed the rescue of former Big Brother Naija winner Ilebaye Odiniya, alongside her brothers, who were also reportedly hospitalised in an Abuja hospital following a confrontation with their father.

The Command disclosed in a statement obtained by TVC News on Sunday that the former BBN star, Ilebaye, sustained injuries during the confrontation and was rescued alongside her siblings, adding that their father, who is also receiving medical attention, remains in police custody.

A video shared by Ilebaye went viral on Saturday, sparking safety concerns with Nigerians and former colleagues demanding immediate rescue.

Hours later, her colleague Beauty Tukura posted that she had been rescued, saying, “ She’s no longer in harm’s way. Thank God,” adding that “It’s not my story to tell, but thanks, everyone. Ilebaye is fine, and she’ll tell her story in her time. Thanks, everyone.”

Also reacting to her video, Venita Akpofure tweeted, “As a father, there is absolutely no reason for some kind of levels of violence towards your own Children…ESPECIALLY the girl children. It’s sooooo TR**MATIC and does psychological damage beyond repair! It affects how they relate and connect to men in their lives! & so much more. Heartbroken on her birthday, too.”

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According to the statement, the police disclosed that upon arrival at the scene at about 12:00 a.m, a patrol team from Wuye Division, supported by operatives of the Department of Operations, FCT Police Command, discovered that the gate to the residence was locked.

The command disclosed that after several attempts, access was gained into the compound at about 2:30 a.m. and the victims were taken to NNPC Hospital in Abuja.

The statement reads, “On the 9th of May, 2026, at about 12:00 a.m., the FCT Police Command responded to a distress call from Royal Anchor Estate, Wuye, Abuja, reporting an ongoing physical assault on Ms Ilebaye Odiniya Emmanuel by her father, Hon. Emmanuel Odiniya.

“Following the report, a patrol team from Wuye Division, supported by operatives of the Department of Operations, FCT Police Command, was immediately deployed to the scene. The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer was also present to monitor the operation.”

The statement added, “Upon arrival, officers discovered that the gate to the residence was locked. After several attempts, access was gained into the compound at about 2:30 a.m. Ms Ilebaye Odiniya, who was found with visible bruises, was rescued alongside her brothers and rushed to NNPC Hospital, Abuja, where she received medical attention.

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“Hon. Emmanuel Odiniya is currently in police custody, while a thorough investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Police identified the siblings as one 14-year-old Godson Emmanuel Odiniya and 10-year-old Devin Emmanuel Odiniya.

The statement reads, “Following the rescue of Ms Ilebaye Odiniya Emmanuel (27 yrs) and her two brothers, Godson Emmanuel Odiniya (14yrs) and Devin Emmanuel Odiniya (10 yrs), they were rushed to Yabisam Hospital, Lugbe, alongside their father, who also sustained injuries during the confrontation, by the Area Commander Metro, ACP Ufomadu Georglyn.

“The rescued siblings are currently in police protective custody, contrary to the circulating publications being released online, while their father, who is also receiving medical treatment, remains in police custody.”

The command further disclosed that investigations are ongoing, and questioning will commence immediately after all parties are certified medically stable by the attending medical doctors.