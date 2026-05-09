The 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) came to a close on Saturday night in Lagos, with actors, filmmakers and digital creators across Africa recognised for outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry. The event, held at Eko Hotel and Suites, attracted prominent figures from the African…...

The 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) came to a close on Saturday night in Lagos, with actors, filmmakers and digital creators across Africa recognised for outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry.

The event, held at Eko Hotel and Suites, attracted prominent figures from the African film and television space as guests gathered to celebrate achievements in storytelling, acting, directing and content production.

The award ceremony officially began at 7 p.m., featuring presentations across several categories covering film, television and digital media.

READ ALSO: Uzor Arukwe Clinches Best Lead Actor Award At AMVCA 2026

Winners emerged in categories recognising excellence in acting performances, production quality, directing, scriptwriting and creative digital content.

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The annual event also showcased the growing influence of African cinema and entertainment on the global stage.

The ceremony was broadcast live on all Africa Magic channels available on DStv and GOtv, while viewers also followed proceedings through DStv Stream and GOtv Stream platforms across the continent.

Below is the list of winners and nominees:

Best Costume Design

“Colours of Fire” – Valerie Okeke (WINNER)

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“The Serpent’s gift” – Mary Chukuma

“The Real Housewives of Lagos (S3)” – Deola Art Alade, Darey Art Alade

Something About The Briggs” – Yolanda Okereke

“To Kill a Monkey” – Ikechukwu Urum, John Joseph Angel

Best Makeup

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“Lisabi (A Legend Is Born)” – Adeola Thelma Bamgboye (WINNER)

“Behind The Scenes” – Mojisola Imam

“Gingerr” – Diablaq Artistry

“Abanisete” – Adeola Thelma Bamgboye

“Warlord” – Hakeem Onilogbo (Hakeem Effect)

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“Suky” – Ruth Harcourt

“Labake Olododo” – Adeola Thelma Bamgboye

Best Art Direction

“Colours of Fire” – Ajamolaya Bunmi (WINNER)

“The Serpent’s Gift” – Zainab Oladupupo

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“The Herd” – Omolade Abisola

“Aljana”- Olatunji Afolayan, Gideon Stephen

“Suky” – Victor Akpan

“Inimba” – Thabiso Senne

Best Sound/Sound Design

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“My Father’s Shadow” – Pius Fatoke, CJ Mirra (WINNER)

“Gingerrr” – Tolu Obanro

“Ben Made It” – Vaughan Phillips

“The Party” – Tolu Obanro

“Sebata (The Beast)” – Vaughan Phillips

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“The Herd” – Fisayo Adefolaju

Best Cinematography

“To Kill A Monkey” – Kabelo Thathe (WINNER)

“My Father’s Shadow” – Jermaine Edwards

“The Herd” – Emmanuel Igbekele

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“Finding Nina” – Daanong Gyang

“The Serpent’s Gift” – Emmanuel Igbekele

“Stitches” – KC Obiajulu

“Gingerr” – Emmanuel Igbekele

Best Writing TV Series

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“MTV Shuga Masahariki” – Annette Shadeya, Natasha Likimani, Mkamzee Mwatela, Arnold Mwanjila, Makgano Mamabolo (WINNER)

“The Wives” – Donald Tombia, Timendu Aghahowa, Chiemeka Osuagwu

“Our Husband” – Xavier Ighorodje

“Addis Fikir” – Besufekade Mulu

“Baba OH” – Temilola Balogun

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“The Party” – Stephen Okonkwo

“Gizat” – Yednekachew Ayne

Best Writing in a Movie

“My Father’s Shadow” – Wale Davies (WINNER)

“The Herd” – Lani Aisida

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“Blackout” – Ikenna Okpara

“Cards on the Table” – Shirleen Wangari

“Gingerrr” – Xavier Ighorodje

“Suky” – Isaac Ayodeji”

“3 Cold Dishes” – Tomi Adesina

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Best Digital Content Creator

“Leave To Live” – Emmanuel Kanaga and Sophia Chisom (WINNER)

“Dr Judgina – Situationally Transmitted Delusion” – Elozonam Ogbolu and Genoveva Umeh

“The Marriage List” – Destiny Ogie Osarewinda

“The Rate Race” – Benedict Ehimare Oriaifo

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“Luxury Koko” – Maryam Apaokagi-Greene (Taaoma)

“August Meeting Election” – Steve Chuks

“Did I Just Hear Muah” – Akwaman

Best Indigenous Language Film (Central Africa)

“Mabanda” – Kang Quintus (WINNER)

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“Safou (A Gift From Nature)” – Nyasha Makamba

“Golden Spoon” – Egbe Francis Ettabrown

Best Indigenous Language Film (North Africa)

“Artal Alhanin: Our Memories” – Mohamed Awad and Mohamed Abdulraham Eldouma (WINNER)

“The Omnipresent” – Youssef Ben Khalifa

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“The Delivery” – Abdalla Ezyan

“The Hidden Voice” – Houssem Eddine Abdelwahed

“This is Portsaid” – Abdalla Ezyan

Best Indigenous Language Film (East Africa)

“Addis Fikir” – Leul Shoaferaw (WINNER)

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“Inside Job” – Kamau Wandug’u, Joe Mahinda, Barbara Njeri Maina

“Sayari” – Omar Hamza, June Wairegi

“My Son” – Isarito Mwakalindile

“Kimote” – Hassan Mageye

Best Indigenous Language Film (South Africa)

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“Tlhaho Ya Mosadi” – Naledi Galane, Promise Ramoroka, Ernest Ramoroka, Modipadi Mokgohioa (WINNER)

“Bet I Love You” – Joseph Duke, Keamogetse Modise

“Sebata (The Beast) – African Entertainers

“Ben Made It” – Thabang Mathuumetse, Thapelo Dikhutso

“Terra of Queens and Kuma 2” – Neo Leonardo Mokoena

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Best Indigenous Language Film (West Africa)

“Lisabi (A Legend is Born)” – Lateef Adedimeji (WINNERS)

“The Serpent’s Gift” – Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi

“Labake Olododo” – Alice Iyabo Ojo, Olukanmi Abayomi, Aalaba Onaolapo, Kene Okwuosa, Ladun Awobokun

“Aljana” – Grace Yachat Yakubu

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“Olorisha” – Abiola Adeshina

Best Editing

“To Kill a Monkey” – Daniel Anyiam (WINNER)

“Cordelia” – Kazeem Agboola

“My Father’s Shadow” – Omar Guzman Castro

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“Landline” – Nwanguma Peter Chidebere, Dele Doherty

“3 Cold Dishes” – Asurf Amuwa Oluseyi“Osamede” – Winston AIG-Ohioma

Best Documentary

“Beyond Olympic Glory” – Shedrack Salami (WINNER)

“The Good x The Bad of Afrobeat” – Louis Ejiofor

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“The People Shall” – Mark Maina, Nick Wambugu

“Not Adressing This Anymore” – Huzzain Bello

“BOU” – Mwaka Gerald Remmy

Best Short Film

“Hussainin” – Orire Nwani, Josh Olaoluwa (WINNER)

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“Rise” – Jessie J. Rowlands

“Fleas” – Jordy Sank

“Telephone” – Fimisinuola Adejonwo

“My Body, God’s Temple” – Uzoamaka Power

Best Score/Music

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“My Father’s Shadow” – Duval Timothy, CJ Mirra (WINNER)

“3 Cold Dishes” – Nissi Ogulu

“Osamede” – Chubb Okobah

“Gingerrr” – Tolu Obanro

“The Party” – Tolu Obanro

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“MTV Shuga Mashariki” – Sofresh

“To Kill a Monkey” – Oscar Heman-Ackah

Best Indigenous M-Net Original

“Inimba” – Siphosethu Tshapu , Thandi Ramathesele and Yolanda Ndhlovu (WINNER)

“Kukoyi” – David Akande

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“Undugu” – Hatibu Madudu

“Out N’ About (Harar)” – Bruk Yibrah

“Kamapala Creme” – Joel Ndugwa

“The Chocolate Empire” – Grace Kahaki and Phillippe Bresson

“Mgbuka” – Eze Izu

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Best Unscripted M-Net Original

“Nigerian Idol (S10)” – Sulaiman Kassim, Anneke De Ridder (WINNER)

“The Real Housewives of Lagos (S3)” – Deola Art Alade, Darey Art Alade

“Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa” – Graeme Swanepoel

“Off Air” – Gbemi and Toolz

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“Out N’ About” – Bruk Yibrah

Best Scripted M-Net Original

“The Low Priest” – Femi D. Ogunsanwo (WINNER)

“Adam to Eve” – Lizz Njagah and Alexandros Konstantaras

“Mother of the Brides” – Rogba Arimoro and Bio Arimoro

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“The Yard” – James Kalu Omokwe

“Bobo” – Maurice Muendo

Best Supporting Actress

“The Herd” – Linda Ejiofor (WINNER)

“Oversabi Aunty” – Olamide Kidbaby

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“Gingerrr” – Bisola Aiyeola

“The Covenant Series” – Sola Sobowale

“Aljana” – Nadia Dutch

“The Herd” – Amal Umar

“MTV Shuga Mashariki” – Juliebrenda Nyambura

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“Behind the Scenes” – Funke Ayotunde Akindele

Best Supporting Actor

“To Kill a Monkey” – Bucci Franklin (WINNER)

“The Yard” – Simileoluwa Hassan

“Gingerrr” – Lateef Adedemeji

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“Colours of Fire” – Gabriel Afolayan

“Agesinkole (King Of Thieves) 2” – Femi Adebayo

“Red Circle” – Lateef Adedimeji

“Owabbe Thieves” – Femi Branch

“Behind the Scenes” – Uzor Arukwe

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Best Lead Actress

“The Serpent’s Gift” – Linda Ejiofor (WINNER)

“To Kill a Monkey” – Bimbo Akintola

“The Lost Days” – Ifeoma Fafunwa

“Something About The Briggs” – Ariyike Owolagba

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“Her Excellency” – Sola Sobowale

“Behind the Scenes” – Scarlet Gomez

“The Herd” – Genoveva Umeh

“Mother of the Brides” – Gloria Anozie-Young

Best Lead Actor

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“Colours of Fire” – Uzor Arukwe (WINNER)

“Oversabi Aunty” – Mike Ezuruonye

“Lisabi (A Legend is Born)” – Lateef Adedimeji

“To Kill a Monkey” – William Benson

“Grandpa Must Obey” – Kanaya O. Kanayo

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“Bet I Love You” – Khumbuza Meyiwa

“3 Cold Dishes” – Wale Ojo

“Red Circle” – Femi Branch

Trailblazer Award

Uche Montana (WINNER)

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Industry Merit Award

Sola Sobowale (WINNER)

Kanayo O. Kanayo (WINNER)

Best Scripted Series

“Inimba” – Siphosethu Tshapu, Thandi Ramathesele, Yolanda Ndhlovu (WINNER)

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“To Kill a Monkey” – Kemi Adetiba

“The Yard” – James Kalu Omokwe

“The Chocolate Empire” – Grace Kahaki, Philippe Bresson

“Kash Money” – Grace Khaki, Phillipe Benson

Best Director

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“My Father’s Shadow” – Akinola Davies JR (WINNER)

“Cordelia” – Tunde Kelani

“Osamede” – James Kaluu Omokwe

“The Herd” – Daniel Etim Effiong

“Gingerrr” – Yemi Filmboy Morafa

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“3 Cold Dishes” – Asurf Amuwa Oluseyi

Best Movie

“My Father’s Shadow” – Funmbi Ogunbanwo, Rachel Dargavel (WINNER)

“Gingerrr” – Ope Ajayi, Bisola Aiyeola, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, Wumi Toriola, Bolaji Ogunmola, Onyeka Nnama

“The Herd” – Daniel Etim Effiong, Efe Ejukoriem, Ulogo Chukwudi, Kene Okwuosa, Craig Shurn, Ladun Awobokun

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“3 Cold Dishes” – Martial Dansou, Asurf Amuwa Oluseyi, Ly Oumar

“The Serpent’s Gift” – Winifred Mena-Ajakpovi

“Behind the Scenes” – Funke Ayotunde Akindele, Wendy Uwadie Imaseun