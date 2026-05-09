The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old man, Idrisu Musa, over the alleged killing of his elder brother and the victim’s wife in Asarara village, Jega Local Government Area of the state. The victims, identified as 45-year-old Muhammad Haruna and his 35-year-old wife, Habiba Abubakar, were reportedly murdered…...

The Kebbi State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old man, Idrisu Musa, over the alleged killing of his elder brother and the victim’s wife in Asarara village, Jega Local Government Area of the state.

The victims, identified as 45-year-old Muhammad Haruna and his 35-year-old wife, Habiba Abubakar, were reportedly murdered inside their residence in the early hours of Saturday.

Residents said the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m., throwing the community into mourning as sympathisers trooped to the family house following the discovery of the bodies.

Family members described the late Muhammad Haruna as a peaceful man who was not known for quarrels or disputes within the community, expressing shock over the development.

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The deceased couple are survived by six children, four boys and two girls.

Confirming the incident to TVC News, the Police Public Relations Officer in Kebbi State, SP Bashir Usman, said operatives immediately commenced investigation and arrested the suspect in connection with the killings.

According to him, Idrisu Musa was arrested over the alleged murder of his elder brother, Muhammad Haruna, and his wife, Habiba Muhammed.

The police spokesperson disclosed that investigators recovered “substantial and implicating evidence” linking the suspect to the crime.

He added that preliminary findings revealed the suspect had allegedly threatened and intimidated the couple with a cutlass on several occasions before the incident.

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Usman further stated that the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar M. Hadejia, had directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.