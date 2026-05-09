Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha sparked reactions at the 2026 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards 2026 after humorously recreating the viral moment involving actresses Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham. The pair, who appeared on stage during a hosting segment at the award…...

Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma and South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha sparked reactions at the 2026 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards 2026 after humorously recreating the viral moment involving actresses Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham.

The pair, who appeared on stage during a hosting segment at the award ceremony on Saturday, acted out a parody inspired by the much-discussed encounter between the two Nollywood stars at the premiere of The Return of Arinzo.

In the skit, Mbatha took on the role of Akindele, while Bovi portrayed Abraham in a comic exchange that drew loud laughter from guests at the event.

“Aunty, aunty Funke… mtcheeww. If I ever present award to you, call me bastard,” Bovi joked during the performance.

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The reenactment referenced a viral clip recorded at the premiere held at the Balmoral Event Centre, where Abraham was seen greeting several guests before approaching Akindele, who appeared not to acknowledge her.