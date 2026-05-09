Actress Linda Ejiofor emerged winner of the Best Supporting Actress category at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), beating several top contenders including Funke Akindele. Ejiofor clinched the award for her role in The Herd, where she portrayed the wife of a kidnapped man in…...

Actress Linda Ejiofor emerged winner of the Best Supporting Actress category at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), beating several top contenders including Funke Akindele.

Ejiofor clinched the award for her role in The Herd, where she portrayed the wife of a kidnapped man in the satirical drama.

The award was decided by the AMVCA jury chaired by veteran actress Joke Silva.

Her performance edged out Akindele’s role as Adetutu Fernandez in Behind The Scenes, a film that generated widespread conversations online before the award ceremony.

The movie also recorded massive commercial success at the Nigerian box office, grossing over N2 billion while exploring themes of black tax and family responsibility.

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Other actresses nominated in the category included Bisola Aiyeola for Gingerrr, Sola Sobowale for The Covenant, Nadia Dutch for Aljana, Amal Umar for The Herd, Juliebrenda Nyambura for MTV Shuga Mashariki, and Olamide Kidbaby for Oversabi Aunty.

Meanwhile, Bucci Franklin won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role as Oboz in To Kill A Monkey.