Actor Uzor Arukwe emerged winner of the Best Lead Actor category at the 2026 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for his role in Colours of Fire. Arukwe secured the prestigious award after beating a strong lineup of nominees in one of the ceremony’s most competitive categories.…...

Actor Uzor Arukwe emerged winner of the Best Lead Actor category at the 2026 edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) for his role in Colours of Fire.

Arukwe secured the prestigious award after beating a strong lineup of nominees in one of the ceremony’s most competitive categories.

Among those nominated were Mike Ezuruonye for Oversabi Aunty, Lateef Adedimeji for Lisabi: A Legend Is Born, William Benson for To Kill a Monkey, Kanayo O. Kanayo for Grandpa Must Obey, Khumbuza Meyiwa for Bet I Love You, Wale Ojo for 3 Cold Dishes, and Femi Branch for Red Circle.

The AMVCA recognises excellence in African film and television, with the Best Lead Actor category regarded as one of the night’s major highlights.

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Also at the award ceremony, Linda Ejiofor won the Best Lead Actress award for her performance in The Serpent’s Gift.

She triumphed over other nominees including Bimbo Akintola, Ifeoma Fafunwa, Ariyike Owolagba, Sola Sobowale, Scarlet Gomez, Genoveva Umeh and Gloria Anozie-Young.